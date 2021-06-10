EDITORIAL: Preserve region's economy by preserving water quality in Lake George

This is an unpleasant subject, which may be one reason why so little has been done to solve the problem. Publicity about sewage in the water is bad for business in Lake George, and for years, the seriousness of the problem has been downplayed and the need for dramatic steps discounted.

It is no coincidence that two of the leading obstructionists have been Blais, with his obtuse attitude, and Dennis Dickinson, supervisor of the town of Lake George, who has been blocking a push at the county level for septic system inspections of lakefront properties.

A Glens Falls supervisor, Claudia Braymer, introduced a modest proposal to require inspections countywide on lakefront property when it changes hands. That would mean a slow bringing up to code of the septic systems, with decades-long gaps between inspections in many cases. Regular inspections — every five years, say — would be better.

But Dickinson won’t even entertain Braymer’s proposal. It would be expensive for people trying to sell their lakeside homes, he said.

It will be more expensive, for everyone, if the famously clean lake water becomes dirty.