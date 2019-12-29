EDITORIAL: Post-Star's top stories show there is room for improvement

There is value in looking back and learning from where we have been and what we have done.
We believe that is especially true this year, where news events of the past year had a profound effect on our community and its immediate future. There are things to be learned.
For your consideration, we bring to your attention our list of the 10 most significant local stories of the past year.
Not only are there things we can learn from those stories, but we expect four of the stories our staff ranked among the five most significant will continue to unfold and have an impact in 2020.
What made the Fort Edward dewatering site stories so important was the continued secrecy and lack of transparency about how back taxes would be paid. With a potential new business committing to the site – great news – we hope that those who brought the project to the table will learn from past mistakes by being candid and transparent going forward.
Our congresswoman, Rep. Elise Stefanik, became a political star late in the year, not by proposing legislation to help her district, but by her ardent defense of President Trump.
We believe politicizing her office goes against everything she previously preached about being bipartisan. We also believe it is not too late for the congresswoman to get to work on issues in the 21st Congressional District that are more important than the attacks on the president. The recent publication of the “Afghanistan Papers” shows that the soldiers at Fort Drum may be needlessly being risked in a war with no purpose or end.
As we saw earlier this month, the ugly head of politics continues to rear its head through downtown protests in Glens Falls. We suspect we will see more frequent and volatile protests in the coming year. We’d like to see the protesters pledge to be civil, while working with the Glens Falls Common Council to ensure freedom of speech does not compromise safety.
The Glens Falls Common Council can do its part by banning gatherings from the five-way roundabout in the center of the city.
But perhaps the most important lessons to be learned came from our number one story of the year—the financial woes of Glens Falls Hospital.
This editorial board found itself embroiled in controversy with the hospital for most of the year, after it was invited to meet with hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue and other hospital officials back in February.
The meeting went well and the hospital was candid about the financial challenges it faced in the future, while also addressing a new relationship it was pursuing with Albany Medical Center.
Sadly, it was the last time it went well.
What we learned over the ensuing months through dogged reporting was that the hospital had lost $36.6 million in 2018, due in large part to the failure of a new billing system. It remained unclear how long the billing problem persisted, or even if it has been fixed.
There was more bad news throughout the year as the hospital closed departments, shed staff and cut back on services.
There is little good that can come with rehashing the bad news. We hope that 2020 brings a renewed commitment from Glens Falls Hospital management for transparency regarding the services that are so important to the community.
It doesn’t appear to be going that way.
When a Post-Star reporter asked to interview CEO Shugrue for the year-end story for an update on what the community could expect in 2020, she declined to talk to the newspaper.
We implore her to reconsider as the hospital faces more change ahead with a new relationship with Albany Medical Center.
This is in the best interests of hospital employees and the community at large.
It would also be a great way to ring in the New Year.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.