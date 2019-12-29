EDITORIAL: Post-Star's top stories show there is room for improvement

There is value in looking back and learning from where we have been and what we have done.

We believe that is especially true this year, where news events of the past year had a profound effect on our community and its immediate future. There are things to be learned.

For your consideration, we bring to your attention our list of the 10 most significant local stories of the past year.

Not only are there things we can learn from those stories, but we expect four of the stories our staff ranked among the five most significant will continue to unfold and have an impact in 2020.

What made the Fort Edward dewatering site stories so important was the continued secrecy and lack of transparency about how back taxes would be paid. With a potential new business committing to the site – great news – we hope that those who brought the project to the table will learn from past mistakes by being candid and transparent going forward.

Our congresswoman, Rep. Elise Stefanik, became a political star late in the year, not by proposing legislation to help her district, but by her ardent defense of President Trump.