EDITORIAL: Our health care system is about to be tested

In the weeks and months ahead, we expect we will be hearing a lot about the shortcomings of our health care system.

We’re not talking about the quality of care given by our health care professionals so much as who is insured, how much they pay, and if we don’t provide medical help for everyone.

We suspect we will have many questions about what needs to be fixed.

Many of us will soon have some first-hand experiences we will want to share.

Considering this is an election year, we believe the next presidential election should have a healthy discussion about health care. We need to decide once and for all what type of system we want – single payer, universal health care, Medicare for all – and make the change, even if it costs a significant amount of money, because as we have all seen this past week, pandemics are extraordinarily expensive, too.

We hope it is not true, but we expect the current crisis will reveal significant problems and gaps in our health care that will dramatically affect many of us.

The first thing to address is that many people do not have and cannot afford even cheap insurance. The result is they do not practice preventative care.