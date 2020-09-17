Editorial: On lawns in Queensbury, political messages are legal and fair

It’s more vulgar than the “no-nonsense” sign, even though it contains no swear words. It would be a lot more awkward to explain the STD sign than the “no-nonsense” sign to your toddler.

Context matters. It’s not only the words you use but what they are saying that determines vulgarity and obscenity.

You do not have a First Amendment right to display just anything on a sign on your lawn.

You can’t write messages advocating violence, especially not against specific people, and you can’t accuse people of crimes or otherwise slander them.

Explicit descriptions of sex acts are also probably illegal, although you might get away with it if they had “serious literary, political or scientific value.”

Arguing over the subjective meanings of words and phrases has fattened the wallets of a lot of lawyers. There is no need for Queensbury to contribute to that waste of money.

These signs are fair. The pro-Trump sign highlights an aspect of his leadership style — his open expression of his preferences — that his supporters like. The anti-Trump sign points to an aspect of his character — his womanizing — that his detractors find distasteful. Both signs show the way many of us react to the president on a gut level, with admiration or disgust. Restraint is needed when seeking to curtail free expression, especially political expression. Not every message should be allowed, but these should be. Our outrage and our lawsuits should be reserved for signs that are, actually, outrageous or illegal.

