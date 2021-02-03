EDITORIAL: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not try to go it alone with vaccination plan

If you’re going to substitute your own plan for one the state spent years developing and your own judgment for that of experts in the field, as Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has done with distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, then your plan and your judgment better turn out to be obviously superior.
But the clumsy rollout of the vaccine has not inspired confidence in the state’s handling of vaccinations. Things have improved, but New York is now somewhere around 20th among the states in percentage of residents who have gotten at least one shot. That’s mediocre, not superior.
Many states are struggling to coordinate a vaccine distribution of unprecedented scope. Lack of adequate supply is vexing everyone, and the logistics challenges are huge, not to mention the conundrum of who to vaccinate first.
But New York had vaccination plans ready, developed by the state Department of Health in coordination with county and city health departments. Cuomo’s decision to ignore those preparations and come up with his own untested plan was misguided. But it fits his proclivity to arrogate authority to himself and shove aside others with experience and expertise.
We can’t know how the health departments would have fared in coordinating vaccinations. They are already busy with contact tracing and other pandemic responsibilities and would have needed support from the state.
What we do know is Cuomo alienated the state health officials New York needs most right now, and at least nine of them have left their jobs.
Perhaps the most egregious moment came on Friday, when Cuomo disparaged the very people we need running our vaccination efforts: “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t,” he said.
Throughout the pandemic, the country has benefited when government officials have listened to scientists and doctors and others with pandemic expertise. When that hasn’t happened – when government officials have minimized the importance of wearing masks, for example – the virus has spread and the country has suffered.
It’s surprising to hear Cuomo giving voice to this sort of anti-expert dunderheadedness. The strength of his widely praised response to the huge COVID-19 outbreak last spring in New York City was that he relied on science and data.
In general, those who run down experts rely on them -- from car mechanics to orthopedic surgeons. It is only when an expert contradicts some opinion they’ve developed – often a political opinion -- that the expert becomes an egghead who lacks common sense.
With Cuomo, the value of expertise dwindles when it encroaches on his desire for control. By taking over the state’s distribution scheme, Cuomo has assumed responsibility for it. So far, that hasn’t worked out well for him or for New Yorkers.
It’s not too late, however. The greatest challenge will come this spring or summer when vaccinations are opened to the general public. Before then, we hope Cuomo starts listening to the experts, adjusts course when needed and helps millions of us get the coronavirus protection we need to return to a semblance of normal life.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.