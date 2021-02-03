EDITORIAL: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not try to go it alone with vaccination plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What we do know is Cuomo alienated the state health officials New York needs most right now, and at least nine of them have left their jobs.

Perhaps the most egregious moment came on Friday, when Cuomo disparaged the very people we need running our vaccination efforts: “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t,” he said.

Throughout the pandemic, the country has benefited when government officials have listened to scientists and doctors and others with pandemic expertise. When that hasn’t happened – when government officials have minimized the importance of wearing masks, for example – the virus has spread and the country has suffered.

It’s surprising to hear Cuomo giving voice to this sort of anti-expert dunderheadedness. The strength of his widely praised response to the huge COVID-19 outbreak last spring in New York City was that he relied on science and data.

In general, those who run down experts rely on them -- from car mechanics to orthopedic surgeons. It is only when an expert contradicts some opinion they’ve developed – often a political opinion -- that the expert becomes an egghead who lacks common sense.