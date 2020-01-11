EDITORIAL: Moreau recreation vision a great step forward

There are two standard definitions for “community.”

The first is what the town of Moreau has now. It’s a group of people living in the same place with the same values.

The second is that “sense of community” that drives residents to interact and thrive as one.

The town of Moreau took an enormous step toward that second definition last week by adopting a long-term plan to develop its recreation opportunities.

The town’s 19-page report – which can be read on the town website—can really be summed up in its vision for the future:

“The town should be a recreational hub for the entire year, for residents of all ages and physical abilities, to use as a way to enhance their lives,” while allowing “residents access to as many public properties as is feasible.”

We believe that communities need to strive for more than just low taxes and great schools these days. While those assets can make your community a destination for families and businesses, recreational amenities are becoming essential as well.