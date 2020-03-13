EDITORIAL: Lack of leadership has led to panic nation-wide

We are generally not superstitious, but having a full moon and Friday the 13th in the same week seems to have rattled us all.

The World Health Organization has characterized the coronavirus outbreak as a world-wide pandemic, but even there we urge caution, because not all pandemics are alike.

This is not the “Spanish Flu” of 1918.

We remind our readers that the average age for those who have died around the United States is reported to be around 80.

Nursing homes and hospitals need to be careful, and the rest of us need to stay away from the elderly who are at risk. At our “Teen Excellence” breakfast this week, Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran announced we would not be shaking hands with the award-recipients, but elbow bumping instead. It’s an important new best practice.

The real disappointment regarding this national crisis has been the lack of leadership.

After the attacks on 9/11, President George W. Bush pleaded for a return to normalcy. He appealed to citizens to “go shopping for their families” and “go to Disneyworld.”