EDITORIAL: Lack of leadership has led to panic nation-wide

We are generally not superstitious, but having a full moon and Friday the 13th in the same week seems to have rattled us all.
The World Health Organization has characterized the coronavirus outbreak as a world-wide pandemic, but even there we urge caution, because not all pandemics are alike.
This is not the “Spanish Flu” of 1918.
We remind our readers that the average age for those who have died around the United States is reported to be around 80.
Nursing homes and hospitals need to be careful, and the rest of us need to stay away from the elderly who are at risk. At our “Teen Excellence” breakfast this week, Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran announced we would not be shaking hands with the award-recipients, but elbow bumping instead. It’s an important new best practice.
The real disappointment regarding this national crisis has been the lack of leadership.
After the attacks on 9/11, President George W. Bush pleaded for a return to normalcy. He appealed to citizens to “go shopping for their families” and “go to Disneyworld.”
It was an odd appeal, considering the scope and depravity of the attacks we had all witnessed, but it was an attempt to ensure the economy was not damaged, especially when it came to air travel, and that our way of life would not be disrupted by terrorists.
At some level, it helped ease our fears.
Unfortunately, that leadership has not only been lacking, but the current administration has made things worse by contradicting itself repeatedly.
Where its credibility was often suspect, it is now nonexistent.
We fear that President Trump’s inability to confirm the scope of the crisis at its inception has had the opposite effect.
It has been 51 days since the first case was confirmed in the United States.
President Trump responded by calling it a “Democratic hoax” at one of his campaign rallies.
Another member of the administration said containment of the virus was “airtight.”
It obviously was not.
That lack of candor – Don’t we deserve the truth?—has spooked the global economic markets and left us all concerned for our safety.
What Wall Street recognized was an inconsistent message that made too many of us uneasy, especially with President Trump’s propensity for stretching the truth until it is unrecognizable.
While the economy is important, the health of friends and neighbors should always be put first.
We are seeing a number of organizations in the sports world—the NCAA and NBA most prominently—put their own self-interests on hold in the interest of the greater good.
Good leadership would have focused on protecting our vulnerable citizens, instead of vulnerable bank accounts. The president’s lack of candor compounded the problem.
That was clear from the president’s Oval Office address on Wednesday evening that further spooked the stock market. The president again seemed to be more concerned with casting blame overseas than addressing the production of test kits at home and why more Americans haven’t been tested.
We also learned from the European news agency Reuters that the administration has been classifying meetings on coronavirus so that their content remains secret.
“Dozens of classified discussions about such topics as the scope of infections, quarantines and travel restrictions have been held since mid-January in a high-security meeting room at the Department of Health and Human Services,” Reuters reported. “Staffers without security clearances, including government experts, were excluded from the interagency meetings…”
This is a time for transparency, not secrecy.
That leaves us both economic and health challenges to deal with over the weeks and months to come.
If we don’t get a clear message from the federal government, we may need to find it elsewhere.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo – someone we rarely agree with – was more straightforward in his approach, providing refreshing candor and solutions for the days and weeks ahead. That seems to be the case with governors of both parties around the country.
In an attempt to seal off one of the largest clusters downstate, state officials set up a “containment area” around New Rochelle while calling out the National Guard to help.
The governor told us what was happening and what might be done to help.
The federal government’s poor early response has set the tone for panic-buying, the canceling of trips and concern over major events.
That’s what happens when you are not candid with the people.
This is a time for all of us in our community to come together and demand that our government be honest for a change. That has not been the case so far.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.