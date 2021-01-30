EDITORIAL: James Bonet may not be a threat to the country, but the insurrectionist movement is

James Bonet of Glens Falls has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. He admits he was there and entered the building, the basis for one of the federal charges against him.
He says Capitol police officers let him in, so he thought he was doing nothing wrong.
Once inside, he filmed himself and, at some point, posted videos to his Facebook page, according to the FBI. Quotes from the videos are included in court papers.
“We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” he says in one video.
“Capitol building smoking with all my people,” he says in another, while smoking what looks like a joint but he says was tobacco.
In another, he is participating in a call and response with the crowd — some chanting “Whose house?” and others answering “Our house!”
So we see, with James Bonet, how ignorance of the law and unquestioning allegiance to a president leads to both comic and tragic results.
Despite his proclamation about “taking back” the Capitol, Bonet seems to have had no agenda once he was inside, beyond smoking with all his people and having a little pep rally.
But some members of the mob were armed and came with violent intent. Whatever way Bonet got in to the building, many in the mob forced their entrance by attacking and viciously beating police officers, several of whom were injured and one of whom was killed.
We don’t know if Bonet is part of one of the white nationalist groups that were at the riot in force, or if he was radicalized online, or if his presence in D.C. was relatively unplanned.
We do know that, like many in the mob, he felt entitled to trespass on highly restricted federal property. He felt he had the right to traipse around in a building being protected by police officers who were struggling desperately to keep out other trespassers, if not him.
Bonet graduated in 2009 from Queensbury high school, where he was a standout wrestler. We wonder how he got to the point where he was both determined and deluded enough to make his way down to D.C. and participate in what was an obviously chaotic and violent event, while filming himself for public display.
Did he believe the lies about election fraud promoted by Donald Trump and many others, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik? Did he get caught up in Trump’s rhetoric? Did he believe he was on the side of right as the mob pushed through police barricades, rushing up the Capitol steps, climbing walls and smashing windows and doors?
These sorts of questions will become important for James Bonet to work through as he tries to reassemble his life. The consequences of his participation on Jan. 6 could be long-lasting, and we hope he is able to discover where he went wrong.
The larger question is where our country went wrong. How have we ended up with thousands, if not millions, of James Bonets? How do we prevent their further radicalization? We have to figure out the answers, because the movements these people are part of, which already have significant influence in Congress, are a danger to our democracy.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.