EDITORIAL: James Bonet may not be a threat to the country, but the insurrectionist movement is

James Bonet of Glens Falls has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. He admits he was there and entered the building, the basis for one of the federal charges against him.

He says Capitol police officers let him in, so he thought he was doing nothing wrong.

Once inside, he filmed himself and, at some point, posted videos to his Facebook page, according to the FBI. Quotes from the videos are included in court papers.

“We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” he says in one video.

“Capitol building smoking with all my people,” he says in another, while smoking what looks like a joint but he says was tobacco.

In another, he is participating in a call and response with the crowd — some chanting “Whose house?” and others answering “Our house!”

So we see, with James Bonet, how ignorance of the law and unquestioning allegiance to a president leads to both comic and tragic results.

Despite his proclamation about “taking back” the Capitol, Bonet seems to have had no agenda once he was inside, beyond smoking with all his people and having a little pep rally.