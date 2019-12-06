Now that part of the former dewatering site in Fort Edward may be sold to a private company — a plastics company — we have to wonder what the point was of the complex ownership maneuvers that preceded the sale.
What did those maneuvers accomplish?
The property was owned by WCC, a private firm controlled by executives of DA Collins, a large construction and real estate company. Last year, WCC donated the land to a newly formed nonprofit organization, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. The donation allowed WCC to escape from its 2019 property tax obligation of hundreds of thousands of dollars and may also have given the company a tax write-off.
The local people on the board of the property development corp. – including Neal Orsini, a former Town Board member; and Zachary Middleton, the son of the town supervisor – pledged to pay the outstanding property taxes and find ways to develop the site. Now they are saying the taxes will be paid out of money from the sale to WL Plastics.
As for developing the site, they may partly accomplish that with this sale. But they now want to be rid of the rest of the property, and have proposed selling it to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency for $1.
That brings us back to the question of whether anything was accomplished by the formation of the Local Property Development Corp. If the LPDC had never gotten involved, WCC, a private company, would have been obligated to pay the taxes on the land. WCC could have tapped the resources of DA Collins to find buyers who would develop the property.
In fact, according to Zachary Middleton, WCC did track down the company — WL Plastics — now interested in buying part of the property. So how did the community benefit from the involvement of the LPDC, if it ended up being the former owner, WCC, that found a buyer?
DA Collins has been in the background all this time. Its executives control WCC, and WCC is still controlling what happens with the property – as Middleton admitted. WCC still owns much of the land surrounding the sale parcel, including access points. We suspect WCC is not done benefiting from this property.
Meanwhile, it’s not clear if local people will benefit if the sale to WL Plastics goes through. It would be great to have the land being profitably used, but it would be less great if that use involved noise, traffic or pollution that adversely affected the local quality of life.
Neighbors have questions, but town officials have failed to give them a hearing. Company representatives from WL Plastics should be brought here, and a public hearing should be held. The site could still be turned into a good thing for Fort Edward, but the benefits have to be made clear and local people’s legitimate questions have to be answered.
