EDITORIAL: Hacker Boat case shows the way IDAs are not supposed to work

Two months before Warren Washington Industrial Development Agency granted Hacker Boat tens of thousands of dollars in local tax breaks, the company had already moved its offices into its new location in Queensbury.

In its application to the IDA, filed on March 10, Hacker executives detailed the $185,000 they had already spent on renovations at the new building.

Earlier this week, the IDA granted the tax breaks. At that point, there was no danger Hacker would break its contract to buy the building on Corinth Road, abandon the hundreds of thousands of dollars it had already spent on moving in and go somewhere else.

Tax break authority was given to IDAs to help them tempt companies to relocate or make sure they wouldn’t move out of the local area.

But in this case, company officials had already made clear they had no intention of backing out. The tax breaks were thrown away on a done deal.

Hacker has been trying to move to Queensbury for about a decade and was close to going ahead, to a different site, in 2012-13. That move fell apart when Hacker executives discovered unforeseen problems with the site.