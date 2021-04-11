EDITORIAL: Hacker Boat case shows the way IDAs are not supposed to work

Two months before Warren Washington Industrial Development Agency granted Hacker Boat tens of thousands of dollars in local tax breaks, the company had already moved its offices into its new location in Queensbury.
In its application to the IDA, filed on March 10, Hacker executives detailed the $185,000 they had already spent on renovations at the new building.
Earlier this week, the IDA granted the tax breaks. At that point, there was no danger Hacker would break its contract to buy the building on Corinth Road, abandon the hundreds of thousands of dollars it had already spent on moving in and go somewhere else.
Tax break authority was given to IDAs to help them tempt companies to relocate or make sure they wouldn’t move out of the local area.
But in this case, company officials had already made clear they had no intention of backing out. The tax breaks were thrown away on a done deal.
Hacker has been trying to move to Queensbury for about a decade and was close to going ahead, to a different site, in 2012-13. That move fell apart when Hacker executives discovered unforeseen problems with the site.
Hacker has a lot of good reasons for moving from Ticonderoga to Queensbury. The company, which sells luxury wooden motorboats, will be closer to the Northway and major metropolitan areas. It will have a larger pool of skilled workers to draw from. The new building is larger and will allow the company to expand.
We support Hacker’s move to Queensbury. But we don’t support the unnecessary awarding of local tax breaks.
IDAs are not supposed to grant breaks to “an industrial or manufacturing plant” that is moving from one area of the state to another. The law does provide exceptions, however, if the tax breaks will “discourage” an applicant from moving out of state or they are “reasonably necessary” to keep the company competitive.
Hacker said something vague about out-of-state opportunities in its application. But, as we said, its executives had their eyes on Queensbury for years.
The application says the tax breaks will allow the company to reduce the retail price tags on its boats by $2,000 to $3,000. But prices on Hacker boats start at about a quarter-million dollars and go way up from there.
Buyers who can pay that much are not making their choice based on a $2,000 price difference.
By including broad exceptions, the law allows IDAs to do whatever they want. They’re not supposed to steal companies from other parts of New York, but if the company president says, well, we’ve heard about some nice sites in North Carolina, then … exemption granted.
IDAs were established to help economically depressed areas like Ticonderoga attract and hold onto employers, but in this case, Ti is losing the company to a more prosperous area.
We have seen over the years other examples of IDAs giving tax breaks to companies that were going to expand or relocate anyway. Everyone involved winks at the process, pretending it’s going ahead as intended. It’s not.
