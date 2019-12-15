EDITORIAL: Gov. Cuomo needs to answer for state of NY budget

We voiced our concern back in the spring when Gov. Cuomo rolled over $1.7 billion in Medicaid payments into the next fiscal year – without telling anyone – to delay addressing the problem at all.

That is part of why the state is in this fix now.

The Medicaid problem has ballooned from the $1.7 billion in the spring to $4 billion for the fiscal year, which runs through March 31.

The problem was revealed when the state released its Mid-Year Financial Plan Update last month. It is probably telling that the report came out 23 days late.

The Empire Center’s Bill Hammond took a deep dive into the numbers and found that just about any cost having to do with Medicaid has proven far higher than the state originally projected.

Hiking the minimum wage has proven far costlier than the state expected, even though the state was warned. New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in 2016 that the wage hikes could have a $100 million impact on the state.