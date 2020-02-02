EDITORIAL: Glens Falls should ban protests at roundabout

The city of Glens Falls is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s ugly political demonstrations by putting guidelines in writing.
It has proposed a permitting system for demonstrations with more than 25 people and an 8-foot buffer zone between groups with opposing viewpoints.
It is good that the city is being proactive, but we wondered why 8 feet?
We also wondered how it will be measured.
Will the 8 feet be measured from belly-button to belly-button, or from the length of an average outstretched arm?
Will Glens Falls police officers be required to carry a tape measure?
Will protesters be given warnings at 9 feet?
As you can see, this can get complicated.
From our research, it does appear the Supreme Court is behind the 8-foot distance.
The eight-foot ruling was aimed at keeping protesters away from buildings, not rival protesters.
In a Massachusetts case, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down a law that set a 35-foot buffer zone on the sidewalks in front of health clinics that performed abortions. The court said this nonstanding, no-talking zone violated the First Amendment.
But Chief Justice John Roberts joined with four other justices in saying that states and cities retain ample power to protect medical clinics and their patients. He cited laws that forbid “obstructing access” to a medical clinic or harassing people within 15 feet of an abortion clinic.
We believe that should apply to obstructing five-way intersections during rush hour.
Roberts said that cities have “undeniably significant interests in maintaining public safety,” but that the Massachusetts law had gone too far with a 35-foot buffer in front of a health clinic.
The city of Glens Falls originally proposed a 30-foot buffer zone between rival protesters – it never said anything about buildings—but after consulting with the New York Civil Liberties Union, changed the distance to the Supreme Court’s more palatable 8-foot distance.
We think everyone is missing the point.
This is about public safety, nothing more.
We believe the city of Glens Falls should exercise its power to protect its citizens by refusing to allow any demonstrations at the five-way intersection in the city’s center. We believe that would eliminate a lot of the problems.
This was our original objection – the location—when these demonstrations first started last summer.
We believe any demonstration – peaceful or otherwise – at the five-way intersection in Glens Falls is a safety hazard for those protesting, pedestrians walking by and any vehicles coming in and going out of Glens Falls’ busiest downtown artery.
It is too dangerous a distraction for drivers.
There is no political reason for any protest group to stake out this location unless they are protesting fast food or professional hockey. It has no political significance other than attracting lots of traffic.
If protests were banned from the five-way intersection in favor of assemblies in the city park right around the corner, we believe the buffer zone would not even be needed. All that added space allows both groups to demonstrate freely without being backed into a corner.
That extra room allows everyone to have enough room to wave their arms and show their signs without anyone having to whip out a tape measure.
The pure beauty of the park might also be a calming influence to those who get lathered up.
And if either group acts inappropriately, then current laws regarding disorderly conduct should be enforced and prosecuted.
We generally like the way the city has simplified the rules, and we urge all visiting groups to accept these standards while visiting the city.
The city has been careful and meticulous in addressing this issue, but it must make a stand when it comes to the roundabout.
It’s for cars, not people wanting to air grievances.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.