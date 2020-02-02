EDITORIAL: Glens Falls should ban protests at roundabout

We believe any demonstration – peaceful or otherwise – at the five-way intersection in Glens Falls is a safety hazard for those protesting, pedestrians walking by and any vehicles coming in and going out of Glens Falls’ busiest downtown artery.

It is too dangerous a distraction for drivers.

There is no political reason for any protest group to stake out this location unless they are protesting fast food or professional hockey. It has no political significance other than attracting lots of traffic.

If protests were banned from the five-way intersection in favor of assemblies in the city park right around the corner, we believe the buffer zone would not even be needed. All that added space allows both groups to demonstrate freely without being backed into a corner.

That extra room allows everyone to have enough room to wave their arms and show their signs without anyone having to whip out a tape measure.

The pure beauty of the park might also be a calming influence to those who get lathered up.

And if either group acts inappropriately, then current laws regarding disorderly conduct should be enforced and prosecuted.