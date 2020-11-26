EDITORIAL: Feeling hope as holidays begin

Despite the terrible toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on the health of our citizens and our economy, we do have things, as a country, to be thankful for this year.
First is the brilliant success of our election. With every current running against it — the virus and the fear it engendered, the risk of foreign interference, the reality of domestic interference in the form of misinformation, the bitter political divisions — the election came off beautifully. Early voting worked. Mail-in voting worked. Election Day voting worked.
Just about everyone who wanted to vote did vote, and turnout was the highest since 1900. The system retained its integrity — election experts have testified to this and the dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump administration that have gone nowhere have also — and we have the thousands of honorable elections officials, Republicans and Democrats, across the country to thank.
We can also be thankful that, in the end, the presidential election was not close. Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College by wide margins, and he carried crucial swing states like Pennsylvania by tens of thousands of votes. Because Biden’s margins were convincing, we were spared a more pitched battle over the results and were treated instead to the antics of Rudy Giuliani, who, with his eyes bulging and hair dye dribbling, was very hard to take seriously.
We have good news on the pandemic front, too — the so-far successful development of several vaccines, for which distribution could begin in a matter of weeks. The outgoing Trump administration, which has, at times, ignored or contradicted the best science on the pandemic, deserves credit for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, which it has pushed.
Although the sacrifices we are now making and the losses we are sustaining are hard to bear, we at least have hope that, as soon as next spring and summer, vaccinations will be making headway against this virus. It’s easier to be disciplined now about staying home, wearing masks and so on, when we know that things will be better and easier soon.
The pandemic has created dilemmas that many of us have been wrestling with. Do we get together with small groups of family and friends? Do we travel for the holiday? Are we going to wear masks in our own house, because our own children and grandchildren have come for a visit?
This is difficult, and Gov. Cuomo’s self-righteousness on the subject doesn’t help. Perhaps inadvertently, Cuomo on Monday revealed the dilemma in his own life when he said in a radio interview his mother and two adult daughters would be joining him for Thanksgiving. Hours later, he reversed himself after being criticized for hypocrisy. Cuomo has repeatedly urged people to stay home for the holiday and not invite guests, and has even demanded that a 10-person gathering limit be enforced by local police officers.
Pragmatism and compassion should factor in our consideration of the right way to behave during the pandemic. Of course, everyone should take the easy steps of wearing masks in public places, restricting travel and being careful to take note of any symptoms and communicate about them. But some behaviors fall into a gray area. Is it OK to have your parents come for Thanksgiving? How about children and grandchildren?
We recognize that people are probably going to sit together at Thanksgiving dinner and are probably not going to wear masks in their own homes. Ordering folks to stay home is not going to work. No matter what the governor says, except in extraordinary circumstances, police officers are not going to go into private homes and tell families they’ve got too many people present.
We have to appeal to people’s good sense and consideration and rely on their judgment. Across the country, we have seen families ignore pandemic safety guidelines and come to regret it. The reason why New York now has a low infection rate compared with other states — when in the spring we were highest — is because we have all worked hard at being careful.
That work isn’t done. But as we celebrate today and in the upcoming holidays, we can still feel thankful for all the good in our lives apart from this pandemic and for the hope that next year’s celebration will be less constrained.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
