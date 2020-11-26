EDITORIAL: Feeling hope as holidays begin

Pragmatism and compassion should factor in our consideration of the right way to behave during the pandemic. Of course, everyone should take the easy steps of wearing masks in public places, restricting travel and being careful to take note of any symptoms and communicate about them. But some behaviors fall into a gray area. Is it OK to have your parents come for Thanksgiving? How about children and grandchildren?

We recognize that people are probably going to sit together at Thanksgiving dinner and are probably not going to wear masks in their own homes. Ordering folks to stay home is not going to work. No matter what the governor says, except in extraordinary circumstances, police officers are not going to go into private homes and tell families they’ve got too many people present.

We have to appeal to people’s good sense and consideration and rely on their judgment. Across the country, we have seen families ignore pandemic safety guidelines and come to regret it. The reason why New York now has a low infection rate compared with other states — when in the spring we were highest — is because we have all worked hard at being careful.

That work isn’t done. But as we celebrate today and in the upcoming holidays, we can still feel thankful for all the good in our lives apart from this pandemic and for the hope that next year’s celebration will be less constrained.

