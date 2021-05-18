EDITORIAL: Everyone pays for the failures of Texas

It wasn’t enough for Texans to shiver for days in our heatless houses. It wasn’t enough to miss work for lack of internet. For Mom and Pop to shutter their already struggling business. For homeowners to face broken pipes and water damage. For ratepayers to face sky-high electric bills. For us to wait in line at the grocery store for water because the stuff coming out of faucets was contaminated.

It wasn’t even enough for nearly 200 people to die, some freezing to death in their beds, during Texas’ devastating winter blackouts.

Now, lawmakers expect ordinary Texans to pick up the bill for the government’s incompetence and the private sector’s greed.

After months of testimony, legislative debates and finger-pointing, it’s still anyone’s guess what solutions will become law. But it’s clear who will pay for some of them: consumers, who never voted for Texas’ wild west energy market in the first place and bear no blame for February’s statewide calamity.

Last week, the House approved a $2.5 billion plan to bail out Texas electricity entities at risk of defaulting on debts from the storm. The bill would impose an undisclosed fee on electricity companies, which would be passed on to residential and business ratepayers, and the proceeds would be used for bonds to help cover the costs.