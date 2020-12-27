EDITORIAL: Elise Stefanik is right, members of Congress should not cut line for COVID-19 shots

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But regular members of Congress aren’t more essential than doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers. Under the circumstances of a pandemic (and perhaps other circumstances, too), they are less essential. Some members of the House and Senate are old and vulnerable and should get their shots soon, along with other old and vulnerable people, but younger, healthy members of Congress have no right to cut the line.

We have seen reports that Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez, Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst and various others have already gotten vaccinated. Some, like Ocasio-Cortez, said she did it to set an example for her 8.2 million Instagram followers. But it also sets an example to say, as her fellow young Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did, that you understand your health is less critical to the country than the health of those who are risking their lives to fight this disease and keep society running.

“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices everyday,” Omar tweeted. “Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it.”

Republican senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz agreedwe with Omar. Morality is not determined by party. If only Paul and Cruz and their compatriots in Congress had been guided by moral principle more often over the last few years!