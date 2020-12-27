EDITORIAL: Elise Stefanik is right, members of Congress should not cut line for COVID-19 shots

Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is setting a good example by refusing to cut the line for a COVID-19 vaccine, saying frontline health care workers and vulnerable populations, such as old people, should go first.
All she is doing is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and endorsed by medical experts for the population at large, which shouldn’t be an extraordinary act, and in normal times, might not be worth a remark. But in this era of shattered norms, where bad behavior is routinely excused as being legal — never mind its immorality — it’s refreshing to see our own congressional representative doing the right thing.
At the same time as Stefanik has taken this simple, correct stand, we have learned that our elected president pardoned several murderers and corrupt former members of Congress, along with other criminals, all of them fairly charged and tried and convicted. Stefanik’s insistence on the importance of morality in public behavior — refusing to gain an advantage just because she can and insisting on doing what she should — is a small dose of antidote to Trump’s viral lack of decency.
It is appropriate for national leaders such as the president and vice president and speaker of the house to get vaccinated right away. They are “essential workers,” and they also can set a good example for the country. It would be wonderful for Trump, for example, to make a public show of getting the shot — to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. He has not done that.
But regular members of Congress aren’t more essential than doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers. Under the circumstances of a pandemic (and perhaps other circumstances, too), they are less essential. Some members of the House and Senate are old and vulnerable and should get their shots soon, along with other old and vulnerable people, but younger, healthy members of Congress have no right to cut the line.
We have seen reports that Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez, Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst and various others have already gotten vaccinated. Some, like Ocasio-Cortez, said she did it to set an example for her 8.2 million Instagram followers. But it also sets an example to say, as her fellow young Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did, that you understand your health is less critical to the country than the health of those who are risking their lives to fight this disease and keep society running.
“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices everyday,” Omar tweeted. “Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it.”
Republican senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz agreedwe with Omar. Morality is not determined by party. If only Paul and Cruz and their compatriots in Congress had been guided by moral principle more often over the last few years!
But since this is the Christmas season, we’re going to concentrate on the light, not the dark, and take Stefanik’s principled stance on vaccinations as a hopeful sign she has left behind destructive behavior, like endorsing a groundless lawsuit to overturn the election, and is taking a different, better path.
We can see the light now at the end of this very dark time. Many of us, who show up at work each day and wear our masks and forgo holiday gatherings, are doing our part. We have become accustomed, however, to being led by hypocrites and grandstanders — politicians who act not for the country’s goof but their own short-term gain. Even a small act of principle, like Stefanik’s, shines in this environment, and we are grateful for it.
