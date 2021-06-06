EDITORIAL: Do something about Warren County septic systems now

Late last year, a local coalition that included Dickinson called for the state to begin lakewide septic system inspections in 2021. The coalition cited the discovery last year of a harmful algal bloom in the lake.

In response, the Lake George Park Commission (a state agency) has formed the Lake George Septic Review Committee to study the number and location and functioning of septic systems around the lake.

None of that should stop Warren County from passing its own law. It will take time — years, probably — for the Park Commission to get its study done, make recommendations and get legislation passed. Meanwhile, Warren County could made Lake George cleaner.

The best thing for Lake George would be for state septic regulations to apply to all the municipalities with waterfront land and for state funds to help pay for the program.

In the meantime, Warren County should act. A county law would have the advantage of applying to numerous water bodies, not just Lake George, because we don’t want septic effluent ending up in the Hudson River or Schroon Lake, either.

Queensbury’s law is working. It isn’t onerous to ask lakefront property owners to get an inspection and fix their system, if necessary, when they’re selling or otherwise transferring ownership — to children, for example. A similar county law would result in real, if gradual improvement, which would be better than the unregulated mess that exists now.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

