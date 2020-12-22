EDITORIAL: Disrespectful Indian team names should be dropped in Cambridge, elsewhere

The only schools that should have Indian mascots and team names, if they want them, are predominantly American Indian schools, like Salmon River high school near the Akwesasne reservation in Franklin County, where more than 60% of the students are Native Americans.

The Salmon River teams are called the Shamrocks.

Meanwhile, communities like Glens Falls and Cambridge and many others in this area and elsewhere cling to team names like Indians for no reason other than that is what they are used to. Cambridge is considering a switch now, and we urge it and all other non-Indian schools using Indian names to change them.

The most offensive Indian-associated name for school teams — Redskins — has been mostly retired, including by Saranac Lake about 20 years ago. But some high schools have held onto even that patently offensive name, and another Salmon River high school, in Idaho, calls its teams the Savages.

It may be a waste of effort to construct an argument about this. If you can’t see why it’s insulting for a school of mostly white students to call its teams “savages” and claim the name “honors” American Indians, then you probably have already decided to skip this editorial.