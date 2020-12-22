EDITORIAL: Disrespectful Indian team names should be dropped in Cambridge, elsewhere

The only schools that should have Indian mascots and team names, if they want them, are predominantly American Indian schools, like Salmon River high school near the Akwesasne reservation in Franklin County, where more than 60% of the students are Native Americans.
The Salmon River teams are called the Shamrocks.
Meanwhile, communities like Glens Falls and Cambridge and many others in this area and elsewhere cling to team names like Indians for no reason other than that is what they are used to. Cambridge is considering a switch now, and we urge it and all other non-Indian schools using Indian names to change them.
The most offensive Indian-associated name for school teams — Redskins — has been mostly retired, including by Saranac Lake about 20 years ago. But some high schools have held onto even that patently offensive name, and another Salmon River high school, in Idaho, calls its teams the Savages.
It may be a waste of effort to construct an argument about this. If you can’t see why it’s insulting for a school of mostly white students to call its teams “savages” and claim the name “honors” American Indians, then you probably have already decided to skip this editorial.
“Indians” is a more neutral term, but the point is its inappropriateness. Most people in Glens Falls or Cambridge wouldn’t dream of making false claims of Native American ancestry. So why is it OK for the school, and through the school, the whole community to connect itself to a culture to which it has no legitimate claim?
Frequently, the mascots of these schools — even if they aren’t offensive caricatures — are generalized representations of an “Indian,” not particularized portraits of American Indians who actually lived in upstate New York. They are stereotypes.
Sports are often viewed as sublimated combat — a constructive way for communities to work out natural aggression. The young men and women get the benefits of competition, while the rest of the community experiences the catharsis of pulling for their side, win or lose, without much blood being shed.
But using American Indians as local team mascots complicates the picture. The American Indian “braves” and “warriors” were mostly wiped out in unequal battles with white settlers and government troops. Their tribes were cheated of their lands and removed from them. Their children were forced to speak English and wear the clothes of their conquerors, their culture erased.
In this historic context, it’s problematic for mostly white communities like Glens Falls and Cambridge to appropriate parts of American Indian culture — the “warrior spirit” — while ignoring the rest.
Native Americans have always been a blind spot for Americans, as we traffic in the sort of stereotypes that would be condemned if they referenced any other racial or ethnic group. We’re not going to indulge here in listing examples of other possible stereotypical team names and images, but it’s easy to call them to mind and to understand how wrong they would be.
Recognizing and acknowledging the rich, impressive and frequently tragic history of American Indians shows respect. Using a stereotyped image of a “brave” as a team mascot and having a white student dance around in an ahistorical costume does the opposite.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.