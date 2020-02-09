EDITORIAL: Dark money gives U.S. politics a bleak future

Gillibrand said her ambitious plan would start with passing tougher finance disclosure laws because voters do not know who is responsible for pouring millions of dollars into attack ads.

But passing those laws would take power out of the hands of leaders like McConnell, and give U.S. senators their independence to do the right thing. We suspect any attempt to reform the system would be met with a tsunami of negative ads against the politician who proposes it.

Are you seeing where we are coming from?

If we learned anything from the U.S. Senate votes this past week, it is how it was influenced by money in politics.

After Gillibrand announced she was running for president last year, she proposed a public campaign financing plan similar to what she talked about with us.

What you may also recall from the Democratic debates was the failure to make campaign finance reform an issue at all – it still isn’t—and Gillibrand failed to make it to 2020.

It’s the true key to fixing our dysfunctional political system.