EDITORIAL: Cuomo's flaw wasn't the nursing home order, it was his defense of it

In the context last spring of a fatal, out-of-control pandemic, it’s stunning to hear that the Cuomo administration delayed the release of data from nursing homes and covered it up because of fears it would hurt Cuomo politically.

This is as clear a case of political hubris as you will see. Gov. Andrew Cuomo drew deserved praise for his handling of the horrible COVID-19 outbreak in New York City — the long, numbers-heavy public presentations, the emphasis on safety and science.

But he let the plaudits go to his head. Some of his reaction was foolish but harmless — writing a book, going on his brother Chris’ show on CNN, releasing pandemic posters he had helped design — but, inevitably, he made mistakes, and his practice of never apologizing but always defending his actions has magnified this mistake.

Cuomo could be forgiven for the original order, at the height of the crisis, requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive overflow patients from hospitals. In retrospect, the state had other, better options and at the least could have taken more care that transferred patients could be segregated from the general nursing home population.