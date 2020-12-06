EDITORIAL: Change the rules and get more voters involved

This year, a pandemic accomplished what common sense had not in New York — a loosening of the state’s overly restrictive election rules.

Because of worries people would stay home rather than risk getting infected in poll lines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed any registered voter to vote by mail, using his emergency pandemic powers to change the rules. Normally in New York, you have to be ill or disabled or out of town on Election Day to vote by mail.

A constitutional amendment to do away with those outdated restrictions has passed the Legislature by a wide margin once and is likely to pass again in January. That means it could be voted on statewide in the fall. After that, if voters say yes, legislators would have to come up with a bill to change the system.

Allowing no-excuse absentee voting by mail would be the foundation for the bill, but it wouldn’t be the sum total. Right now, New York doesn’t even start counting absentee ballots until a week after Election Day, leading to very late results and, in close elections, unnecessary controversy.

The state should start counting absentee ballots on Election Day at the latest. Many states, like Florida, count absentees as they come in, which allows them to call races on Election Day. New York could and should do that, too.