EDITORIAL: Change the rules and get more voters involved

This year, a pandemic accomplished what common sense had not in New York — a loosening of the state’s overly restrictive election rules.
Because of worries people would stay home rather than risk getting infected in poll lines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed any registered voter to vote by mail, using his emergency pandemic powers to change the rules. Normally in New York, you have to be ill or disabled or out of town on Election Day to vote by mail.
A constitutional amendment to do away with those outdated restrictions has passed the Legislature by a wide margin once and is likely to pass again in January. That means it could be voted on statewide in the fall. After that, if voters say yes, legislators would have to come up with a bill to change the system.
Allowing no-excuse absentee voting by mail would be the foundation for the bill, but it wouldn’t be the sum total. Right now, New York doesn’t even start counting absentee ballots until a week after Election Day, leading to very late results and, in close elections, unnecessary controversy.
The state should start counting absentee ballots on Election Day at the latest. Many states, like Florida, count absentees as they come in, which allows them to call races on Election Day. New York could and should do that, too.
Another necessary change is to ban the practice, allowed only in a handful of states, including New York, of allowing voters to cast mail-in votes then change their minds and vote in person on Election Day. This requires a convoluted double-checking process in which election officials must make sure every absentee voter didn’t also vote in person. When such double votes are discovered, the absentee ballot is thrown out.
Allowing mail-in voters to change their minds makes the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day impossible. It should be prohibited, as it is in most states.
The early voting — new last year in New York — worked very well, and in a year of record-breaking turnout, early voting helped to keep lines short (at least in the local area) on Election Day.
Early voting was so popular, county officials should consider opening more sites. Warren County only had one, at the Municipal Center, and the line was sometimes long. A second, northern site for early voting, in Warrensburg or Chestertown, would make sense.
The pandemic has hurried the widespread adoption of technological changes, such as doctor visits via telemedicine and virtual work meetings, that will continue after COVID-19 has left the scene. Improvements in New York’s voting scheme, to make it easier for more people to participate, are part of these changes, too, and are a welcome improvement.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.