EDITORIAL: As impeachment moves forward, we all need to be impartial

For only the third time in the 243-year history of the United States, we are seeing the impeachment of the president of the United States.
Consider that for a second.
Consider the seriousness and how rare this event is – thank goodness – for our country.
After Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial Thursday, he issued an oath of impartiality to the 100 senators in attendance.
It is a juror’s oath.
“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”
We believe that oath is the most important thing about this trial going forward, not only for the senators sitting in judgment, but the future of the country.
As the editorial board of the local newspaper, we try to religiously steer clear of presidential politics. We see our duty to our community as weighing in on local and state issues. But it is clear we all have a stake in this.
It is also clear that many of us – like many of those in the U.S. Senate – seem to have already made up their minds.
Consider for a second that we are all part of another jury – the jury in the court of public opinion.
So our board talked about being on a jury, and what it means to have that responsibility.
To be fair.
To be impartial.
To get it right in the interest of justice.
We talked about how jurors cannot let their past experiences influence our decision in the courtroom.
We agreed all jurors bring prejudices, but they pledge to put them aside and let the facts, and only the facts, guide them in reaching a verdict.
So we start this historic week by challenging each of you readers to also take the oath of impartiality. We ask that, as the Senate trial unfolds, you will vow to put aside your preconceived notions, evaluate the facts and testimony you will hear and decide whether the actions of the president should lead to his removal from office.
This is our country and the court of public opinion can be powerful.
As a juror, you will want to hear from witnesses.
You will want to see evidence.
You will want an open discussion of the facts.
Further developments in recent days make this necessary.
Anything less than this is simply not democracy in action.
Perhaps more importantly in these times is whether the facts can be believed.
One of the editors who sits on our board shared a response from a reader about a recent fact check published in the newspaper.
“Your facts checks are usually inaccurate and laughable,” the reader wrote.
It is the ultimate dilemma for our country at this historic moment. Many people do not know who to trust or what to believe.
We disagree with our reader.
We choose to trust professional journalists who research whether a set of facts is true or not.
We believe they can be trusted, because their sources can be reviewed.
Their conclusions can be scrutinized.
And they strive to be impartial.
Jurors have the responsibility of deciding whether they believe the facts, evidence and testimony in a trial.
Remember, this is only the third time an impeachment trial has been carried forward against an American president.
Despite the enormous political divisions in our country in recent years, we believe there is credible evidence to be reviewed and evaluated – impartially – by all of us.
Impeachments do not get this far without some basis in fact.
We all will be citizen jurors over the next few weeks, but can we be impartial?
Can the 100 U.S. senators who publicly take that oath be impartial?
It is clear that this impeachment inquiry has been politicized, with Democrats and Republicans united on opposite sides of the debate.
The politics of our times will not allow many of our leaders to choose country over party.
That should be remembered.
That may be of greater concern than what the president is accused of doing.
History will record that one side was wrong.
History will record that one side’s actions were partisan and not in the best interest of the United States, but in the best interest of its party.
That is what we as citizens have to decide as well.
Can we be impartial?
Can we be just?
Will any of us even try?
This is a solemn and dark time in our nation’s history, but it also speaks to the heart of our democracy that we have such a process, and that no president has ever been removed from office.
There have been worse times in our history.
Three members of Congress died in duels, a U.S. Senator almost beat a fellow senator to death on the floor of the Senate and hundreds of thousands died in a great civil war.
We have seen worse.
It has been darker.
We need to remember that, too.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.