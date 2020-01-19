EDITORIAL: As impeachment moves forward, we all need to be impartial

For only the third time in the 243-year history of the United States, we are seeing the impeachment of the president of the United States.

Consider that for a second.

Consider the seriousness and how rare this event is – thank goodness – for our country.

After Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial Thursday, he issued an oath of impartiality to the 100 senators in attendance.

It is a juror’s oath.

“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”

We believe that oath is the most important thing about this trial going forward, not only for the senators sitting in judgment, but the future of the country.

As the editorial board of the local newspaper, we try to religiously steer clear of presidential politics. We see our duty to our community as weighing in on local and state issues. But it is clear we all have a stake in this.

It is also clear that many of us – like many of those in the U.S. Senate – seem to have already made up their minds.