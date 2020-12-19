EDITORIAL: Apartment complex is suitable for Dean Road in Kingsbury

Dean Road appears to be rural and largely undeveloped – that’s something its residents like about it. But to the extent it is undeveloped, it has room for growth. Its roads, and its water and sewer services, can accommodate an apartment complex without strain.

The impact on the school district, too, will be greatly reduced by the preponderance of older folks in the complex. Anyway, local districts have been hurt by falling enrollments and need more kids, not fewer.

The central argument against the complex – the one that is mobilizing neighbors against it – is the feeling that it will change the bucolic nature of the road.

“I moved into a country setting,” said Donald Carlino, who lives across the street from Nikas’ land. “I don’t think it’s going to be a country setting any more with those apartments being across the street.”

But go to Google, if you can, and call up the satellite view of Dean Road from Dix Avenue to Vaughn Road. It's not mostly forest or farms. It starts at Dix as a heavily commercial district of warehouses, shops and parking lots and quickly transitions to residential, with houses along both sides and here and there an open stretch of field or trees.