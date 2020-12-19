EDITORIAL: Apartment complex is suitable for Dean Road in Kingsbury

Arguing that property should not be developed because it’s hasn’t been in the past is not persuasive.
Every property was, at some point, just as undeveloped as the 67 acres of woods and fields on Dean Road in Kingsbury where Bill Nikas wants to build an apartment complex.
What matters when deciding whether a development is suitable is how it will affect the local environment and whether it follows local zoning. Nikas’ project must undergo site plan review and be approved by the Planning Board, because that is required for “multifamily dwellings” in that area of town.
The Planning Board previously approved plans for the parcel by other developers for a 351-unit townhouse complex of 117 buildings and a senior and assisted living center, but both projects fell through.
Now, neighbors object to having Nikas put up nine three-story buildings with 252 apartments and a parking lot for 504 cars. Half of the apartments would be reserved for people older than 55.
Neighbors say they’re concerned about traffic, stormwater runoff and the extra strain on the school district and sewer and water systems.
One resident argued that cars speed on the rural road now, and more traffic would make it worse, but that doesn’t make sense. Drivers who speed on Dean Road now are using it as a wide-open way to get down to Dix Road and Route 4. More cars on the road will make traffic move more slowly, not faster, especially when at least half of the new drivers will be senior citizens.
Dean Road appears to be rural and largely undeveloped – that’s something its residents like about it. But to the extent it is undeveloped, it has room for growth. Its roads, and its water and sewer services, can accommodate an apartment complex without strain.
The impact on the school district, too, will be greatly reduced by the preponderance of older folks in the complex. Anyway, local districts have been hurt by falling enrollments and need more kids, not fewer.
The central argument against the complex – the one that is mobilizing neighbors against it – is the feeling that it will change the bucolic nature of the road.
“I moved into a country setting,” said Donald Carlino, who lives across the street from Nikas’ land. “I don’t think it’s going to be a country setting any more with those apartments being across the street.”
But go to Google, if you can, and call up the satellite view of Dean Road from Dix Avenue to Vaughn Road. It's not mostly forest or farms. It starts at Dix as a heavily commercial district of warehouses, shops and parking lots and quickly transitions to residential, with houses along both sides and here and there an open stretch of field or trees.
Many of the houses are set back a ways, at the end of long driveways, with an open field in front or a line of trees screening them from the road. Despite the appearance of countryside, this is residential development, and Nikas’ complex, too, would be surrounded by open space and screened by trees.
Building an apartment complex for several hundred people is far better for the environment than a housing development of 252 single-family homes, each with its own sewer and water hookup, furnace, lawn, driveway and runoff issues. A housing development also would require more from the town, including road maintenance.
The residents of Dean Road have a right to explain their objections to the Planning Board. But they don’t have a right to freeze development along Dean Road just where it is. If we’re lucky, communities like Kingsbury will continue to grow and develop. Our area needs reliable housing at a reasonable rent, and we’re hopeful this project and others will provide it.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
