EDITORIAL: All we need now is for everyone to get their shots

Two local stories on Friday captured the hopeful but tricky moment we find ourselves in with the coronavirus pandemic.
First was the announcement that the Washington County Fair will be held this year, at the end of August as usual.
Next was the news that Washington County is running pop-up clinics in the small towns throughout the county, reaching out to the many still-unvaccinated residents. Clinics on Wednesday in Hampton and Whitehall vaccinated 51 people.
We’ve experienced the breakthrough phase of vaccinations, when thousands of people wanted shots and only hundreds were available. We’ve gone through the second phase, too, when lots of shots were available for the lots of people who wanted them. Now we’re in the hard slog of the final phase — helping those who have trouble arranging for the shots get them and convincing those who are nervous or misinformed that this is the right thing for their health and their community.
It’s also the right thing for their sense of freedom and quality of life.
That’s what the fair announcement represents — the ability to enjoy things like wandering the fairgrounds with its cornucopia of sensations without being separated from it by a mask and the fear of disease.
These experiences — the pleasure of talking to a neighbor face to face, the fun of licking an ice cream cone in the summer sun with friends and family, the warmth of a hug — can be had again without guilt or worry, because of vaccinations. As much as we have complained about mask-wearing, and as terrible as this pandemic has been, you would think everyone would be celebrating the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The development and distribution of the vaccines have been a triumph of American science and can-do ability, led by two presidential administrations from different parties and carried out by our world-leading scientists and pharmaceutical companies along with public health officers and departments of health and thousands of doctors, nurses and volunteers working in the trenches nationwide.
Although the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths (almost 600,000), it also leads in the rate of vaccination. Many industrialized nations, like Japan, have struggled to get vaccine and only managed to give shots to a tiny percentage of their population.
The question now is whether we will continue this great progress or slide back. The burden of accomplishing the general freedom from masks and fear that we all want falls more on citizens now, less on the scientists and government. They have done their difficult jobs; now we have to do our easy one.
It’s good to see public health workers trying to make the vaccination process as simple as possible, especially when it comes to making the shots accessible. Driving is difficult for some people and getting the shots out to where the people are — to local clinics and workplaces — is necessary.
It’s good, too, to see publicity campaigns that promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, to counteract the understandable nervousness some people feel and the malign misinformation that bad actors disseminate online and on TV.
No adult should feel confused about this. The science of vaccines is centuries old, and they have saved millions — perhaps billions — of lives over the last 100 years. A vaccine eradicated smallpox from the Earth. Vaccines have eradicated polio in all but a few countries. The course of vaccinations regularly given to children in the U.S. and other countries has prevented enormous suffering and death.
The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective. They’re working against a disease with serious and frequently fatal symptoms. The momentary discomfort of getting a shot does not compare to the risk of losing your life, suffering awful symptoms or passing the disease to someone you love.
If you don’t care about getting sick and dying or about risking the lives of others, the heightened ability to enjoy all the social and communal aspects of life that widespread vaccination will impart should be more than enough to convince you to get a shot.
We’re overjoyed to see the Washington County Fair back on the summer schedule. We want to see more of that — we want all of our great summer events to come back, better than ever. For that to happen, we all have to help by getting our shots.
