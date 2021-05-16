EDITORIAL: All we need now is for everyone to get their shots

Two local stories on Friday captured the hopeful but tricky moment we find ourselves in with the coronavirus pandemic.

First was the announcement that the Washington County Fair will be held this year, at the end of August as usual.

Next was the news that Washington County is running pop-up clinics in the small towns throughout the county, reaching out to the many still-unvaccinated residents. Clinics on Wednesday in Hampton and Whitehall vaccinated 51 people.

We’ve experienced the breakthrough phase of vaccinations, when thousands of people wanted shots and only hundreds were available. We’ve gone through the second phase, too, when lots of shots were available for the lots of people who wanted them. Now we’re in the hard slog of the final phase — helping those who have trouble arranging for the shots get them and convincing those who are nervous or misinformed that this is the right thing for their health and their community.

It’s also the right thing for their sense of freedom and quality of life.

That’s what the fair announcement represents — the ability to enjoy things like wandering the fairgrounds with its cornucopia of sensations without being separated from it by a mask and the fear of disease.