EDITORIAL: After a brutal year, there are several reasons to hope 2021 is better

The good thing about very bad experiences is that, later, you can draw strength from knowing you survived them, and current hardships may not seem so daunting in comparison.
That is the light in which we are viewing the year 2020. Never have we been so pleased to see a year expire, and even though 2021 is off to a hard beginning, we have hope things will get better. We have COVID-19 vaccines. We will soon have a new presidential administration. We have a reservoir of motivating desire to get back to a place where we can do things we enjoy, like embrace friends and family, and sit down with them and talk.
Changing deeply ingrained societal biases is difficult, and some of the turmoil we have experienced this year — with protests over the death of George Floyd and marches proclaiming that Black lives matter — has been of the “painful but necessary” sort. Some of the marches, like the one in Glens Falls in early June, were heartening and uplifting, with thousands of people from all walks of life coming together on a beautiful day to assert a common humanity and a common cause.
Likewise, despite the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, front-line health care workers and public health employees and many others have inspired us with their courage and dedication. People have kept showing up and adapted to the extraordinary circumstances by working from home and taking precautions like wearing masks. We have seen unfortunate lapses, but those have been the exception.
We hope that, in 2021, we can put behind us the senseless politicization of the pandemic. With about 340,000 people dead from COVID-19 and tens of thousands more to come, we should all be able to agree we are in the grip of a crisis that requires a dramatic response. Every claim meant to diminish the seriousness of the disease — that it is similar to the seasonal flu, that it “only” affects the old and ill, that it would fade with the changing of the seasons, that we could allow it to run through the population unchecked to reach herd immunity, that fewer than 1 in 100 people infected die so we don’t have to worry much — has been shown to be incorrect or dangerously misleading.
The huge death toll is only part of the story — many more thousands of Americans are suffering serious long-term damage to their health — and it will be years before the full scope of that damage is known.
Frequently, the argument over the pandemic has broken along financial vs. medical lines, but the two cannot be separated. The economic damage has been severe and also must be addressed, especially through government assistance. But if we were to reopen everything and return to our former style of shopping and socializing, we would soon be in the midst of a far worse financial crash, along with a public health catastrophe.
We hope, in 2021, we come together in a push to beat back this virus, and recognize the difficult positions it has put all of us in, having to choose between staying safe and seeing those we love or having to sacrifice the health of our business for the health of the community.
Whatever you think of the substance of what Donald Trump has done as president, his style has been divisive. That style, of false and malicious attacks on those he perceived to be enemies, was unfortunately taken up by other Republican politicians, including our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik. With Trump gone from public office this year, we hope the national debate will become more cordial and constructive, and we hope our congresswoman will, too.
This last year was the classic learning experience. In 2021, we hope, we will be able to draw on what we learned, to listen to the people with experience and expertise, and understand that we cannot thrive individually if our actions cause the community to fall apart.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.