EDITORIAL: After a brutal year, there are several reasons to hope 2021 is better

We hope that, in 2021, we can put behind us the senseless politicization of the pandemic. With about 340,000 people dead from COVID-19 and tens of thousands more to come, we should all be able to agree we are in the grip of a crisis that requires a dramatic response. Every claim meant to diminish the seriousness of the disease — that it is similar to the seasonal flu, that it “only” affects the old and ill, that it would fade with the changing of the seasons, that we could allow it to run through the population unchecked to reach herd immunity, that fewer than 1 in 100 people infected die so we don’t have to worry much — has been shown to be incorrect or dangerously misleading.

The huge death toll is only part of the story — many more thousands of Americans are suffering serious long-term damage to their health — and it will be years before the full scope of that damage is known.

Frequently, the argument over the pandemic has broken along financial vs. medical lines, but the two cannot be separated. The economic damage has been severe and also must be addressed, especially through government assistance. But if we were to reopen everything and return to our former style of shopping and socializing, we would soon be in the midst of a far worse financial crash, along with a public health catastrophe.