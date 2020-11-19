EDC Warren County seeks to fill two positions

GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County is adding two new positions to coordinate economic development efforts and improve communications, as the agency regroups following Edward Bartholomew’s death over the summer.

Interim President Jim Siplon updated the board on Tuesday on its budget for 2021. He said he is looking to bring the agency back to the four-person staff it had in 2019, but reorganize the office a bit.

One of the new positions would be economic development coordinator.

“This would be the first line of inquiry for anyone who would like support from the EDC,” Siplon said.

He said this person would be much more than an office administrator but would oversee the agency’s loan portfolio and maintain records.

The other new position is a communications director. Siplon said this person would not just be responsible for updating the website with compelling content and handling social media, but would also serve as the primary point of contact for EDC members.

“If we can find somebody who has economic development experience, particularly with grant writing or working with community-based organizations, that’s going to be a plus,” he said.