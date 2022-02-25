EDC Warren County moves offices to South Street

GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County has made the move to South Street.

The team announced on Feb. 18 that they had made the move from the Travelers building at 333 Glen St. to a second-floor space in the former Empire Theater. The EDC’s new address is 11 South St., Suite 201.

“There is so much possibility with our new space,” said Jim Siplon, EDC president, of the new 3,000-square-foot office. “It’s inviting, updated, accessible and bright.”

The new office space features a conference room for forums and workshops for up to 50 to 60 people. It is complemented by an open room with a row of windows overlooking South Street.

The change with who the EDC officials have to work with and how they have to operate played a role in the move.

“We’re trying to adapt just like the economy,” he said. “For a long time, the EDC was focused exclusively on trying to attract businesses to move here, and what we’re realizing is we now need to attract people to live here so that businesses can operate here.”

Siplon said the space is a more public location, located in the middle of the South Street renovations.

While it wasn’t the only factor in the team’s decision to move, Siplon noted that being where the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is taking place is an important component of EDC’s identity.

“We work not only in downtown Glens Falls but we work throughout the county and the region to try to expand the economy. It’s a good metaphor, though,” he said. “To be right where all of that activity is going on. I think that it helps anybody who comes to visit really get a sense of how vital this place is.”

He noted that the space will allow the EDC to be a hub of activity, holding small events and group meetings regularly. There will be an open house for the new location in the spring, and there are several forums, panel discussions and workshops in the works.

Siplon said the new space is similar in size to the previous one, but the extra roughly 1,000 square feet allows EDC staff to hold what he considers “medium-sized events,” which will be held in-person and virtually.

Those events will host conversations about how to develop more housing, how to deploy broadband and how to initiate economic development activities that could involve multiple counties, he said.

“Those are all things that we are deeply involved in now,” Siplon said.

The extra square footage at the former Empire Theater space will provide EDC officials with the luxury of scheduling events whenever they want. Siplon said that previously they wouldn’t necessarily be able to choose a date they wanted.

In order to engage the public how they wanted, they were forced to seek out other venues.

“It’s not that I minded that, because I love being in some of those facilities. It’s just that it becomes more challenging,” he said.

Siplon noted that the EDC used to hold events several times a year. That number has grown to several events per month.

He said the EDC hosts events on topics that they hadn’t touched previously.

“We’ll continue those, and we’re going to continue to try to engage the business community, all of the various governments and municipalities we support, and the community at large as we enter into all of these new areas,” Siplon said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.