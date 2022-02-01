EDC Warren County hires finance director

GLENS FALLS — Diane Dumouchel has been appointed director of finance and compliance for EDC Warren County.

Dumouchel brings ten years of expertise in financial and administrative roles through her work with small businesses and nonprofit organizations. She spent the last three years working with Habitat for Humanity and was ready for a new challenge.

Dumouchel said it has been a natural transition because the EDC is working on similar issues.

“I appreciate the EDC’s leadership role in tackling the housing issue as it relates to economic development and the refreshing approach in coalition building to pull in stakeholders and gain traction on this critical issue," she said in a news release. “It’s important to me that I invest my strong work ethic into roles that can have a positive impact on my community."

Dumouchel said she has a deep affection for the region and wants to see it remain vital and accessible. She and her husband met in the Adirondacks through their shared love of the outdoors.

EDC CEO and President Jim Siplon said Dumouchel’s passions and talents made her a great selection.

“She's bringing much more than financial expertise to the table and we are already enjoying her contributions to our team,” he said in a news release.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

