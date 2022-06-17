EDC luncheon highlights the 'disengaged' population as solution to labor shortage

QUEENSBURY — Elected representatives, business owners, investors and other professionals gathered in the Mohican Ballroom at the Great Escape Lodge on Friday to discuss how Warren County can still succeed during the labor crisis.

Dr. Rachel Sederberg, research manager for leading national labor markets analytics firm Emsi Burning Glass, walked up to the podium at the annual EDC Warren County luncheon with somber news.

She said that what most people say is that the labor situation will rectify itself as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down.

Her somber news was that, unfortunately, that is not the case.

“Where are we going to find workers? We know that this is a problem. We know that it’s something that isn’t going to go away,” she said.

The issue, she said, is that the number of those out of work who are actively looking continues to decline. According to her research, people over the age of 55 are increasingly leaving the workforce for retirement, while others are simply choosing not to work, Sederberg said.

Sederberg said that before the pandemic, the baby boomer generation was already aging out of the workforce.

She highlighted that the generation shaped the world that we now live in.

The generation didn’t just have women starting to enter the workforce at a higher rate and seeing birth rates going up at the same time. The boomers also generated significant wealth gains.

Sederberg said that this was an important fact to keep in mind.

“From 1975 to 1995, there is a household wealth gain on average of $42,000,” she said. “That’s insane.”

The baby boomers started to reach retirement age around 2002, according to Sederberg, so they are not solely to blame.

The U.S. unemployment rate in February 2020 was at a record low just before the pandemic hit. That, coupled with the workforce declining thanks to retirement rates increasing, still doesn’t tell the whole story.

In February 2020, there were 7 million jobs open, and just under 6 million unemployed people looking for work.

“At that point (February 2020), we didn’t have enough workers for the number of openings we had. This was before COVID,” Sederberg said.

She said that the only way to get the labor force back to “healthy levels” is to actively seek out the disengaged population.

Without actively looking for ways to reach the disengaged demographic for potential employment, the labor crisis will continue to get worse. Sederberg said that the bottom line is that the nation needs 3 million to 5 million more workers just to meet the current needs of the economy.

In April, 43% of all citizens who were out of the workforce considered themselves retired. That leaves more than half of the population that is out of the workforce that can help fill the 100 million open jobs in the county.

She said those people are going to be a part of the solution.

“They were always there, always willing to work. Now we just need to go find them,” Sederberg said. “And accept that this is our new reality. So actively seek out the disengaged. Get your message out to the people who are out of the labor force.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

