EDC head: Target downstate for new residents, business growth

QUEENSBURY — Interim EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon wants to focus on attracting new residents and businesses to the area, upgrading broadband infrastructure and improving communication as priorities for the organization.
Siplon, the former chief operating officer of Just Water, was named leader of the agency after the death of Edward Bartholomew in July.
Siplon said the organization was in the midst of a strategic planning study when Bartholomew died. His loss and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced EDC Warren County to adapt on the fly.
“We can no longer take for granted many of the attributes that Ed brought — his extensive network, his deep knowledge of how this kind of work was done, built over a lifetime. We now have to figure out how we do those things without somebody who was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime figure,” Siplon said.
Siplon made his comments during a presentation on Sept. 29 before the Warren County Economic Growth and Development and Higher Education Committee meeting.
In the short term, the EDC is a resource to help the area recover from the economic fallout from the virus. Siplon sees the pandemic as creating some opportunities, however, particularly as people look to leave dense urban areas such as New York City.
“If you’re an accountant that works with one of the big four accounting firms, you don’t necessarily have to live in New York City,” he said. “You may be used to coming to someplace like this region for vacations, or because your family has connections, or simply because it looks attractive. Our goal is to get you to stay, and how do we capture that economic activity as part of that overall effort?”
Siplon said another priority is diversifying the economy beyond tourism.
Medical device manufacturing and health care are growth opportunities. He has been in touch with existing companies and new firms that are considering moving into the area, he said.
“I’m pleasantly surprised to see that the phones are not silent,” he said.
He did not provide specifics. The goal is to help convince small and medium companies that Warren County is a place where their businesses can grow.
Bartholomew served on multiple economic development boards, and Siplon said it is important to keep the lines of communication open so each group knows what the other is working on.
Siplon said EDC has been much more active since the pandemic. Instead of just monthly board meetings, its staff has been on frequent Zoom calls with county officials and business leaders to discuss the recovery.
Siplon estimated EDC spends about 40% of its time helping existing businesses deal with COVID-19 issues.
Infrastructure initiatives
The pandemic has shined a light on the issues of internet connectivity, as students attend classes online and people work from home.
EDC is working to update 5-year-old maps of where broadband internet is lacking. Improving connectivity will open up business development opportunities in Chester, Warrensburg and Stony Creek, he said.
Another round of federal infrastructure funding could be coming, Siplon said, and he mentioned the need for water and sewer work in the area, along with clean energy development and establishment of a reliable electric grid.
The region has a valuable asset in SUNY Adirondack, which has been able to adapt to changing circumstances with new programs for workforce development, he said.
EDC is also working to digitize documents for preservation, according to Siplon.
“Ed (Bartholomew) had 10 years of stuff in his head and there are more than 10 years of stuff in his office. I have two scanners working eight hours a day,” he said.
The agency has a limited staff of three people and a contract auditor. Four or five people are needed, he said.
But the organization did not wish to seek additional funding from the county for 2021, given the financial crunch that has accompanied the pandemic.
The county gives EDC $300,000 and gives another $50,000 to the county LDC.
Improving communication
Improving communication with the public through use of social media and updating the website should also be priorities, Siplon said. EDC’s website now focuses a lot of attention on developable lots. Siplon said his daughter noticed how outdated the website is.
“She said: ‘Dad, 2005 called. They want their website back,’” he said.
“We’ve got to have content that’s actually attractive. We’ve got to have people who’ve located here, telling their story,” he said.
He is himself an example of a person who decided to settle in the area after living in various places. Siplon and his wife bought and sold 13 houses before moving here. He thought he would spend just a couple of years in Glens Falls to get Just Water off the ground, but decided to make his home here.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said there has been a little pushback from time to time when a plea has been made to get residents from downstate to locate up here.
Inn at Erlowest General Manager Frank Dittrich spoke up during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying Warren County should move quickly to attract residents from New York City.
“We’re three hours away. They like being here. Getting residents up here, building our tax base, improving the economy is a huge opportunity,” he said.
