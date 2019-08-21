QUEENSBURY — The economic development agency hoping to buy acres of land in Queensbury from Warren County in a deal that has been questioned has asked to hold off on the purchase for at least 18 months.
EDC Warren County wants to buy 19.96 acres off Queensbury Avenue near the New York National Guard Armory, to try to market it in conjunction with other land EDC owns there. Queensbury had taken the land for back taxes, and it has sat vacant since.
The terms of the sale and purchase price of just under $32,000 prompted a Warren-Washington Counties IDA member to question it last month. On Tuesday, EDC President Ed Bartholomew asked for an 18-month extension on the purchase so that EDC could have the property examined to determine the prospects of development. The Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth & Development Committee agreed to the extension.
The lots are on Stone Quarry Road and were once part of a quarry, so the property could have extensive bedrock and wetlands that would give some would-be developers pause.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the sale window had previously been extended, so another extension could be feasible.
He also pointed out one reason for the county to sell to EDC is that the property would be more attractive to a developer if EDC owns it, since county property sales have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, an IDA member and candidate for Queensbury Town Board, questioned the sale because of the below-market price. The land is assessed for $330,000. He said a public hearing on the sale, which had not been proposed, was required.
Bartholomew agreed Tuesday that a public hearing should be held.
Bartholomew said EDC Warren County would also split the proceeds with Warren County should it be able to sell the lots at a profit, though the terms of that split had not been firmed up.
EDC Chairman Matt Fuller said the agency wasn't planning to "sit on lots" or speculate with the property, and hoped to have it developed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.