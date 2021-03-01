Economic officials say survey shows many are considering move to Adirondacks

Nearly 25% of people in a recent survey indicated that they plan to move to the Adirondacks within the next five years and are looking for recreational opportunities, affordable single-family homes and high-speed internet.

Among the top destinations were Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Lake George, according to a study commissioned by EDC Warren County and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid.

Camoin Associations of Saratoga Springs conducted a survey that was promoted on social media by a variety of organizations and emailed to people on mailing lists. A total of 6,773 responses were collected from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 of this year.

About 10% of people said they were “very likely” to move to the Adirondacks within the next five years and 14% said they were “somewhat likely.” The top designation was Lake Placid with 56%, Saranac Lake with 43%, Hamilton County with 25% and Lake George with 24%.

The respondents were seeking two- and three-bed homes. Some expressed a desire for a second home within driving distance of their current residence.

A total of 82% of people surveyed say they visit the Adirondacks at least once a year.