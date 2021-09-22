Economic officials concerned about lack of housing

GLENS FALLS — Economic officials are alarmed over the state of local housing, which they say is getting increasingly hard to find, threatening to hamper the region's growth.
Leaders from EDC Warren County, the county’s economic development arm, have been monitoring the region’s market, which has experienced a drop in available homes for sale and a sharp increase in prices, according to Jim Siplon, EDC's president.
“We have so little stock available … that is considered affordable for our workforce,” he said.
Siplon shared his concerns during a public forum Wednesday at the Queensbury Hotel.
According to recent data, just 178 homes are for sale in Warren County. Just 23 are available between $200,000 and $250,000, the average affordable price for the county, Siplon said.
The average household income in Warren County is slightly more than $61,000 a year, according to Census data.
But 55 homes are currently listed for $500,000 or more, putting them out of reach of most residents seeking to relocate within the county and people interested in moving here for work.
“You don’t have to go far to gather input,” Siplon said. “Talk to your neighbors. Talk to your kids. Talk to your employees, or maybe I should say prospective employees. Talk to people who want to come here and who are frustrated because they can’t find a place to be.”
The issue affects seniors looking to downsize, young professionals and growing families, Siplon said.
Complicating the issue is the region’s unemployment rate, which has fallen below the level seen prior to the pandemic last year, creating a need to bring in new residents.
Unemployment for the Glens Falls metropolitan area was 4.6% as of August, the most recent data available from the state’s Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate was 5.1% in February 2020, a month before the state-mandated shutdown. During the shutdown, local unemployment rose to more than 17% at one point.
But 1,200 seasonal and permanent positions are still available throughout Warren County, including 500 in Glens Falls alone, Siplon said.
With the labor market at capacity, the only way to fill vacant positions is to bring in new workers, an impossible task without adequate housing, Siplon said.
Just four single family homes and 96 rental units in various stages of development are available now in Glens Falls — a fraction of what is needed, Siplon said.
“Where are these people supposed to live?” he said.
Across the country, the number of new homes being built has declined over the last two decades. Between 2001 and 2020, 276,000 fewer homes were constructed each year than between 1968 and 2000, according to data compiled by Freddie Mac, a mortgage company.
To meet the country's current demand, 3.8 million single-family homes are needed.
But the numbers offer an opportunity, Siplon said.
New home building would mean potentially lower taxes, and new residents who would invigorate schools and local communities.
Addressing the lack of housing will take planning and commitment from local leaders, he said.
“Those communities that do will grow into the next millennia," he said. "Those communities that don’t will continue to shrink and continue to struggle to meet basic needs."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.