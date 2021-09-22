Economic officials concerned about lack of housing

GLENS FALLS — Economic officials are alarmed over the state of local housing, which they say is getting increasingly hard to find, threatening to hamper the region's growth.

Leaders from EDC Warren County, the county’s economic development arm, have been monitoring the region’s market, which has experienced a drop in available homes for sale and a sharp increase in prices, according to Jim Siplon, EDC's president.

“We have so little stock available … that is considered affordable for our workforce,” he said.

Siplon shared his concerns during a public forum Wednesday at the Queensbury Hotel.

According to recent data, just 178 homes are for sale in Warren County. Just 23 are available between $200,000 and $250,000, the average affordable price for the county, Siplon said.

The average household income in Warren County is slightly more than $61,000 a year, according to Census data.

But 55 homes are currently listed for $500,000 or more, putting them out of reach of most residents seeking to relocate within the county and people interested in moving here for work.