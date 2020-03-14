ECHL cancels remainder of the season

The ECHL announced on Saturday night that it was canceling the remainder of its hockey season.

The league had announced on Thursday that it was suspending the season indefinitely. That decision came as just about every other American sports league was shutting down due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff,” commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent,” he said. “Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.”

The Adirondack Thunder had nine games remaining on their ECHL schedule.

“It is obviously disappointing to have our season come to a close so abruptly,” Thunder president Jeff Mead said in a press release. “For the well-being and safety of those around the league and our organization we feel this is the correct move.”