Eating away the Adirondacks: Gypsy moths bring early fall to parts of the region

“Every 10 or 15 years, the population builds and we have an outbreak,” Cole said.

The caterpillars first dine on leafy trees, preferably oaks, he said. But they will also eat leaves on maple, locust, willow and apple trees before settling for needle trees like pine and spruce, he said.

In New York, areas in the Finger Lakes and in Clinton, Warren and Saratoga counties have been particularly hard hit, he said.

Within a month or so, however, healthy trees now defoliated will regrow leaves, and barren sections of forest will again appear healthy, he said.

“The leaf damage is just for now,” he said.

Trees that were already not very healthy, however, may not rebound, he said.

As for what homeowners can do to ward them off, Cole said sticky bands around trees can work, as can a turned-over burlap that catches them as they try to climb. Once caught, the caterpillars can be dumped into “hot soapy water” to kill them.

Spraying the caterpillars with hot soapy water is not effective, he said.

“That’s not likely to do anything,” he said.