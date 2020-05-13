Eateries offer relief to those with special dietary needs during pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Cheyenne Robinson is a gluten-free vegan who has been a regular at Birch Bark Eatery since they opened their doors in 2018.
Birch Bark is a 100% vegan-friendly restaurant located on Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls.
Robinson has created a routine to continue supporting the restaurant she looks forward to every week.
“I try to go every Friday night on my way home from work and grab pizza or chicken tenders, and doughnuts of course,” she said. “I love their doughnuts.”
But on March 15, Robinson heard the news that one of her favorite restaurants was going to temporarily close due to the pandemic.
She started to cry.
“It’s really different for me to not be able to get their food for a little bit,” she said. “I think a lot of people that aren’t vegan might think it’s stupid to cry over something like that, but they have like five, six restaurants that they can go to all the time and get food that they enjoy.”
Birch Bark Eatery announced on March 15 in a Facebook post they would be closing during the NY Pause order.
Strictly vegan restaurants are hard to come by, and the pandemic forced them to close and figure out how to operate during these difficult times.
Less than a month later on April 2 they reopened for curbside pickup with an abbreviated menu and limited hours of operation to the delight of patrons like Robinson.
“At first I thought, ‘within a month or so this should all be under control.’ Probably around a week into our break I realized this is probably going to be an issue for the next few months,” said Birch Bark owner Tania Sharlow.
Sharlow knew that she and her family were going to either have to adapt and learn how to run the restaurant during the pandemic or close the business.
“We are not allowing anybody into our restaurant,” she said. “We are letting people call and order, and then they can pull up in their car. We’ll run everything right out to them.”
Sharlow is even running customer’s cards over the phone to ensure there are no extra exchanges.
Kristen Wadleigh is another member of the vegan community happy the restaurant is back open, and has ordered food at least five times during the pandemic.
“It’s a relief to be able to get takeout once in a while. It’s also comforting to get some food that I know and love,” Wadleigh said.
Sharlow has gotten messages of gratitude almost every day from her customers.
“When we announced on Facebook that we would be opening back up people were elated. We get all sorts of love,” she said.
The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Another vegan restaurant to temporarily close was Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe, which reopened for curbside take-out on Tuesday.
“I think we’ve all gone through a lot,” said owner Matt Funiciello with a laugh. “It’s certainly been a frightening time for a lot of people.”
While Funiciello makes a majority of his money through his wholesale bakery selling his bread to grocery stores all across the Northeast up to the Canadian border, he yearns for his cafe. There he is able to have discussions with a plethora of people on a variety of different topics.
“Having that removed from me has been a really ungrounding and disorienting experience,” he said. “I’ve had that constancy for two decades.”
Funiciello went on to say he is eager to get the cafe reopened for all who want to have those discussions and, “feel like it’s a necessary part of our mental health.”
Rock Hill will be offering a slightly smaller menu than normal with no breakfast available. The restaurant’s hours of operation will be noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.