Eateries offer relief to those with special dietary needs during pandemic

Less than a month later on April 2 they reopened for curbside pickup with an abbreviated menu and limited hours of operation to the delight of patrons like Robinson.

“At first I thought, ‘within a month or so this should all be under control.’ Probably around a week into our break I realized this is probably going to be an issue for the next few months,” said Birch Bark owner Tania Sharlow.

Sharlow knew that she and her family were going to either have to adapt and learn how to run the restaurant during the pandemic or close the business.

“We are not allowing anybody into our restaurant,” she said. “We are letting people call and order, and then they can pull up in their car. We’ll run everything right out to them.”

Sharlow is even running customer’s cards over the phone to ensure there are no extra exchanges.

Kristen Wadleigh is another member of the vegan community happy the restaurant is back open, and has ordered food at least five times during the pandemic.

“It’s a relief to be able to get takeout once in a while. It’s also comforting to get some food that I know and love,” Wadleigh said.