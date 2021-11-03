Easton officials, consultant address issue of broadband dead zones

EASTON — About half of Easton, by area, doesn’t have reliable access to good broadband service, consultant Andy McAdoo told the Town Board on Monday evening. Funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act are available to help the town extend service, and the town has options on how to do that, he said.

McAdoo is retired from the telecom industry and describes himself as “an advocate for rural broadband.” A native of rural St. Lawrence County, McAdoo said he’d “been fighting for it since the Telecom Act of 1996.”

McAdoo became interested in the town’s connectivity through his wife, who grew up in the area, and his friendship with Chick Wilson, owner of the Willard Mountain ski area. When he realized much of the town is off the web, McAdoo volunteered his services to Town Supervisor Dan Shaw.

With McAdoo’s guidance, Shaw sent out a letter to town residents asking who lacked service. McAdoo compiled the responses and traveled the back roads asking residents directly.

According to his research, 326 households lack fixed broadband service with download speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps), the industry standard. On a map that McAdoo showed the Town Board, residents and businesses along state Routes 40, 29, 372 and parts of county Route 113 have service or can get it, but almost none of the roads to the east of Route 40 are connected. Almost all of the fixed service is provided by Spectrum. Verizon’s FiOS (fiber-optic service) reaches parts of only two roads in the town’s far southeastern corner.

“There appear to be several locations where Verizon and Spectrum have fiber-optic cable but are not providing residential services,” McAdoo said.

Some residents told him they can log on via Hudson Valley Wireless, but wireless only works for houses with direct line-of-sight to a transmitter, McAdoo said. Other houses nearby may not be able to get a signal.

“State and federal policy makers have pushed broadband service to local governments who aren’t equipped to work with it,” McAdoo said.

As telecom companies have shed services they don’t care to provide, government has become “the last source of service. No one will build unless the government pays for it.”

Fortunately, there’s now “no shortage of federal money,” McAdoo said.

He said Shaw has already approached Spectrum about expanding service in the town.

The town has other options, McAdoo said. He cited a model used by Leverett, a rural town of fewer than 1,900 people in central Massachusetts. The town created a municipal utility to build its own fiber-optic network and contracts with third parties for maintenance, operations and internet service. Ownership of the network gives the town control and the town’s administrative work “is relatively minor,” he said. A study to determine the feasibility of such a network in Easton would be eligible for ARPA funds, he said.

“We can work through Spectrum but we’re trying to get on the front burner,” Shaw said. “I’m in over my head on this.”

In an interview the day after the meeting, Shaw said he’s also contacted Verizon about what plans the companies have to add service in the town. The board needs to find out how much it will cost to connect underserved households and look for grants to pay for it, he said.

“I want to try to push it,” Shaw said.

Despite McAdoo’s suggestion, Shaw said he has “no interest” in having the town set up its own fiber-optic network. That might work in larger towns like Kingsbury, Fort Edward or Granville, but Easton doesn’t have the staff to do it, he said.

However, Shaw said he was happy to continue working with McAdoo.

“He’s a free consultant,” Shaw said. “Now I have someone who knows the right questions.”

