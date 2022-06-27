East Field pool opens Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls will open the pool at the East Field Recreation Area on Tuesday.

The pool will be open from noon until 7 p.m., which will be the regular hours of operation between Wednesday and Friday.

Weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While not normally open on Mondays due to a current shortage of lifeguards, the pool will open for a special occasion on Monday, July 4, noon to 7 p.m., according to Chip McTiernan, the special assistant to the mayor.

The city Recreation Department is currently hiring lifeguards.

If anyone is interested in a position, or have any other questions, they can contact the city Recreation Department at 518-615-0446, or email at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.

