 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Field pool opens Tuesday

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls will open the pool at the East Field Recreation Area on Tuesday.

The pool will be open from noon until 7 p.m., which will be the regular hours of operation between Wednesday and Friday.

Weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While not normally open on Mondays due to a current shortage of lifeguards, the pool will open for a special occasion on Monday, July 4, noon to 7 p.m., according to Chip McTiernan, the special assistant to the mayor.

The city Recreation Department is currently hiring lifeguards.

If anyone is interested in a position, or have any other questions, they can contact the city Recreation Department at 518-615-0446, or email at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Louisiana Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Ban Following SCOTUS Ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News