East Field pool opens, in need of more lifeguards

GLENS FALLS — Jazmyn Edson was doing a handstand in the shallow end of the East Field pool during the early operating hours on Saturday.

The 11-year-old was sporting a solid pink swimsuit as others started to make their way to the pool while the temperature touched 80 degrees.

She said that she enjoys having the pool in the city so she can go swimming and make new friends.

Joy Reilly, a family friend, was accompanying Edson and her two sons as they visited the pool for the first time.

“It’s nice that we have somewhere that we can go during the summer to have fun,” Reilly said.

Mia Cote, a graduate student enrolled at East Carolina University serving as the aquatics director for the city’s recreation department while she is home for the summer, said that so far this year the pool has had a lot of traffic.

She said it was comparable to how it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the last time the pool was opened to the public.

“It’s actually been pretty busy. It’s great that this is open since Haviland’s Cove is closed,” she said. “It’s great for the community around here because we have a bunch of kids and families just come down and relax for a couple of hours.”

The East Field pool opened for the season on June 26. It was announced by the city on June 17 that Haviland’s Cove on the Hudson River would be closed due to routine dam maintenance that is expected to continue throughout the summer, according to city officials.

Cote said that she first heard about the potential closure at the start of June while getting her paperwork together to come back for the summer.

She said that the closure worked in the lifeguards’ favor since they are so understaffed.

“It stinks that community over there on the other side doesn’t have something like this for kids to go to during the summer,” Cote said.

She said that she didn’t know what would happen if Haviland’s Cove was opened with the amount of lifeguards who are currently employed with the city.

She said that she and the other lifeguards are working between 40 to 50 hours each week to ensure that the pool remains open for the community members as much as it can be.

Currently, the East Field pool is opened Wednesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Cote said that the recreation department wants to have the pool open every day, but it is just not possible with the amount of lifeguards on staff at the moment.

“We only have four or five (lifeguards on staff), and we need at least three working (to open the pool). Let’s say we have three people on vacation. We can’t open,” she said.

She said that the department is actively looking to hire more lifeguards to increase hours of operation at the pool. Cote said that she would like to see the pool open every day of the week.

To be a lifeguard, a person will need to obtain a lifeguard certification and become certified in CPR and first aid.

But lifeguard training courses are becoming harder to find.

“There was one I found at the Saratoga YMCA, but it was full within two days,” Cote said with a chuckle. “Lifeguards are very high in demand right now.”

Greg Frandsen, a recent Glens Falls High School graduate, is a part-time lifeguard at the East Field pool. He also lifeguards at Million Dollar Beach in Lake George.

Cote said that if he wasn’t on duty with her and a third lifeguard, the pool would have to be closed for the day because there were three lifeguards on vacation on Saturday.

Those looking to apply for a lifeguard position can visit the recreation department’s page on the city’s website, or email recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.

As the aquatics director, Cote leads in-service training for lifeguards on staff every Wednesday night, and sets the schedule for the staff. When she heads back to graduate school, she said that another lifeguard will take her place.

The recreation department also provides swimming lessons that the lifeguards help teach. Those run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are three sessions to sign up for throughout the summer, and the first one is coming to an end soon. Cote said that the second session begins on July 11.

Those interested can sign up on the recreation department’s page on the city’s website.

Cote said that the lessons during the week are the reason the pool doesn’t open earlier than noon.

“We’re teaching lessons from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.,” she said. “Then we have to come immediately to the pool and open up.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

