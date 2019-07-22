GLENS FALLS — The city’s East Field pool was closed at times over the extremely hot weekend because of a problem with the chemicals in the pool.
Several teens at the recreation center said the pool on Haskell Avenue had opened earlier in the day on Saturday, but not for swimming, and they did not know why it was closed. The heat index reached 106 degrees on Saturday.
Interim Recreation Superintendent Mike Mender said Monday that the state Department of Health monitors the chemical levels in the facility.
“Any time they get out of the acceptable range, we have to close the pool until the acceptable range is achieved again,” he said.
Mender was not able to cite the specific chemicals that are used in the pool. He did say that the chemical levels are affected by a large number of users and high heat.
“This weekend, we had a very hot couple of days, so the pool was closed periodically just to restore the chemical levels in the pool,” he said.
Mender said the closure is not an uncommon occurrence.
“It happens a few times each summer. It’s just the nature of the pool,” he said.
Mender noted that the city’s Haviland Cove beach is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
However, Mender said that a thunderstorm would also close any aquatic venues. They must be closed any time thunder or lightning is seen and cannot reopen until 30 minutes after the last reported thunder or lightning.
