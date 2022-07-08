East Field, other city park improvements coming

GLENS FALLS — East Field recreation will be getting some upgrades in the coming months.

Discussions within the city’s Recreation Committee have been progressing, according to Mayor Bill Collins. He said money was set aside in the budget this year to look into the needs of the East Field Park and baseball stadium.

“It’s a plan to look at the needs of East Field to see what improvements need to be made, what the cost would be and how we might achieve those things,” he said.

A list of needs for the park will be created as a result of the plan, and the city will act accordingly once that information is made available.

Collins said that there are “significant” needs at East Field that the city has not addressed. He noted that the city’s focus has been on the paving of streets, sidewalks, infrastructure, and water and sewer projects.

During the pandemic those things were in need of immediate attention, according to Collins.

But coming out of the pandemic a goal for the city is to look at parks throughout the city to see what improvements can be made.

“Included in that would be using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money for some of the park improvements,” he said.

Glens Falls was awarded $12 million in ARPA funding from the federal government. The city received the first half of that allotment in 2021, but is still waiting for the second half to come in.

Collins said that the city also has roughly $100,000 left over from two state grants that is only allowed to be used for parks and recreation projects.

He said that he wasn’t able to get into many specifics regarding what is planned for East Field because he does not have the master list of the park’s needs in front of him yet.

But there are bleachers that the city acquired for East Field, and Collins said that the new seating would be put in the back of the stadium. He said that the city is also looking at repairing the storage shed near the East Field Pool, and doing work on the basketball courts at the park.

Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory and member of the East End Action Committee, said that the group has had communication with city representatives, including Collins.

Unkauf said that there have been key topics of concern that the committee has brought up to city officials.

One of those was East Field.

He said that the basketball courts located within the park are in terrible shape.

“There’s cracks in it that are like 2 inches wide,” Unkauf said. “That was one of the first things that we talked to (the city) about.”