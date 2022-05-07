East End Action Committee looks to bring change

GLENS FALLS — Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory, noticed a mattress and box spring left on the side of the road near the Finch Pruyn warehouse over a month ago.

He shared a post about it on The Shirt Factory’s Facebook page, which gained a lot of traction. He said that people were commenting that a group or organization should be in place to do something about this.

The East End Action Committee was formed in response. Unkauf said that the Hudson Falls Improvement Team in Hudson Falls was inspired by his post as well.

“Whoever dumped the mattress and the box spring I have to thank at this point,” he said with a laugh.

A goal of the committee is to reach out to business owners and residents in the First Ward to see what they would like to see happen in their community. Putting a suggestion box at Rock Hill Bakehouse and Café for people to leave ideas was also discussed.

“I would underline ‘action’ in East End Action Committee,” he said. “We’re looking for action to happen. We are looking for something to change, and we are looking to work with the city.”

Unkauf said that the committee is looking for people who are eager to roll up their sleeves and get things done.

Billie-Ann Morey-Straight, a Prospect Street resident, said that her son inspired her to become a part of the committee. She said she wants to move forward and improve things after “seeing all of the kids that live in the community and knowing what a great community it can be.”

The East End Action Committee’s first act was to drive around the city picking up trash left on sidewalks and lawns.

Unkauf said that they picked up items such as couches, mattresses and flat screen televisions.

“I think the thought was if we could get the garbage off of the street we could just kind of hit reset,” he said.

It started with clearing the streets, which Unkauf said didn’t last. But he doesn’t believe that the group should be working on trash cleanup.

Unkauf said that the plan is for either him or another member of the committee to go before the Common Council and explain the issue as they see it.

“Somehow, something needs to happen,” he said.

He said maybe the code for the city needs to be amended to make things happen in a quicker way when there is something on the street that needs to be disposed of.

Unkauf said that he has seen some items remain on the curb for six months to a year. If items could be picked up within a month of it being reported to code enforcement officials, he said that would be an improvement.

He said that he has spoken with First Ward Councilman Ed Donohue, who was at the meeting on Saturday. Unkauf said that Donohue told him the Common Council doesn’t know what the city will be doing with the fieldhouse at East Field.

Unkauf and Morey-Straight said that they would like to see some changes at the complex.

Morey-Straight said that the basketball courts need to be renovated and a general cleanup done of the area to make the area a safer environment for kids looking for a place to hang out and play.

“If it’s going to take some people here sifting through a bajillion grant applications to figure out what’s going to fit best, we’ll find somebody to do that and get it under the nose of the right guy,” Unkauf said.

The East End Action Committee holds meetings on the first Saturday of each month at Rock Hill Bakehouse and Café at 10 a.m.

“Anyone who works, lives or owns property in Glens Falls is welcome to attend,” Unkauf said.

