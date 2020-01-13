3.3 earthquake shakes North Country

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale sent a few shock waves throughout the North Country Monday morning.

The earthquake hit at 5:37 a.m., and the epicenter was just across the U.S.-Canadian border about 8 miles south of Ormstown, Quebec, according to both United States Geological Survey and earthquaketrack.com. It struck about 6.5 miles below the Earth’s surface.

Its reach expanded to communities such as Chateaugay, Churubusco and Ellenburg Depot, according to earthquaketrack.com.

An earthquake of this magnitude is higher on the scale compared to others that have hit the North Country in the past few years.

In 2018, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 hit about 16 miles outside of Malone. In that same year, one with a magnitude of 2.1 occurred 15 miles outside of Potsdam.

