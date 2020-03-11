Earthquake rocks Glens Falls region

As if we didn't have enough concerns these days, the ground shook pretty severely early Wednesday from an earthquake centered near South Glens Falls.

The U.S. Geological Survey website reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake at 6:43 a.m., occurring just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

Residents around the region, from Warrensburg to Granville, Saratoga Springs to Cambridge, reported feeling the temblor, which was strong enough to noticeably shake homes in the Glens Falls region. It lasted four or five seconds before petering out.

Warren and Washington counties emergency services dispatchers reported numerous calls from residents, but there were no reports of any damage.