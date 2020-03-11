You are the owner of this article.
Earthquake rocks Glens Falls region
Earthquake rocks Glens Falls region

earthquake map

This USGS website map shows where an earthquake was centered near South Glens Falls early Wednesday.

As if we didn't have enough concerns these days, the ground shook pretty severely early Wednesday from an earthquake centered near South Glens Falls.

The U.S. Geological Survey website reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake at 6:43 a.m., occurring just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

Residents around the region, from Warrensburg to Granville, Saratoga Springs to Cambridge, reported feeling the temblor, which was strong enough to noticeably shake homes in the Glens Falls region. It lasted four or five seconds before petering out.

Warren and Washington counties emergency services dispatchers reported numerous calls from residents, but there were no reports of any damage.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook," said a Washington County dispatcher.

Glens Falls firefighters have gotten no reports of any quake-related damage or issues as of 7 a.m.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

