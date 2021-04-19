Earth Day to be celebrated Thursday at Glens Falls City Park event

GLENS FALLS — Sustainable PR, a green-focused public relations agency in Glens Falls, is partnering with local Glens Falls business and community groups to host an event Thursday to celebrate Earth Day and spark conversations about what a bright, and green, future will look like.

The kid-friendly “Tell Your Earth Day Story” community art event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Crandall Public Library in City Park, and will feature a public chalkboard art installation where participants of all ages can write and draw their messages of hope for Earth Day and what “sustainability” means to them.

All activities will be outdoors and will include green giveaways and vegan-friendly treats from local sponsors.

Host Sustainable PR will be giving out plant seedlings to attendees, and local event sponsors will be providing complimentary snacks including vegan-friendly peanut butter protein balls from Juicin’ Jar, a Glens Falls health-focused eatery, and spring water from JUST Water.

Additional community partners and contributors include the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Warren County Economic Development Corp., Glens Falls Collaborative and World Awareness Children’s Museum.