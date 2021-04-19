Earth Day to be celebrated Thursday at Glens Falls City Park event

GLENS FALLS — Sustainable PR, a green-focused public relations agency in Glens Falls, is partnering with local Glens Falls business and community groups to host an event Thursday to celebrate Earth Day and spark conversations about what a bright, and green, future will look like.
The kid-friendly “Tell Your Earth Day Story” community art event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Crandall Public Library in City Park, and will feature a public chalkboard art installation where participants of all ages can write and draw their messages of hope for Earth Day and what “sustainability” means to them.
All activities will be outdoors and will include green giveaways and vegan-friendly treats from local sponsors.
Host Sustainable PR will be giving out plant seedlings to attendees, and local event sponsors will be providing complimentary snacks including vegan-friendly peanut butter protein balls from Juicin’ Jar, a Glens Falls health-focused eatery, and spring water from JUST Water.
Additional community partners and contributors include the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Warren County Economic Development Corp., Glens Falls Collaborative and World Awareness Children’s Museum.
“The success of green initiatives is central to our mission, and on Earth Day, we want to showcase Glens Falls’ commitment to the environment,” said Tony DeFazio, principal and founder of Sustainable PR, in a news release. “This includes not only green businesses but all of the incredible groups in Glens Falls fighting to keep our air, water and land clean. Sustainability is both a personal choice and a collective need. We want to recognize how far we’ve come while continuing to lead greener lives and supporting a healthy, thriving local economy.”
All COVID-19 health and safety practices will be in effect throughout the event, and safe social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced for all participants. Sanitizing supplies will be provided.
For more information and event updates, follow Sustainable PR on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.sustainblepr.com.
