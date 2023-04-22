About 75 people gathered in South Glens Falls Saturday to help clean up around the village to commemorate Earth Day.

“We’ve got a few teams from community businesses and organizations in the area,” said Cheryl Lawyer, director of marketing and outreach for the Moreau Community Center, which hosted the event.

One of those organizations was Boy Scout Troop Pack 99, which came out in force to help clean up around the river.

While those volunteers worked to do their part for the environment for today, Sustainable PR, a green-focused public relations firm, hosted the annual Earth Day event at City Park in Glens Falls, which focuses on long-term sustainability practices.

This year’s event featured several booths from eco-friendly organizations, as well as some special showcases including the Glens Falls vertical farm, “leave no trace” training, the grand opening of the seed library at Crandall Public Library, and an electronic vehicle show from Garvey Hyundai.

Advocacy important

The day also included environmental speakers from members of the local government.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who is deputy director of Protect the Adirondacks, spoke on the importance of government to get involved in green initiatives.

“As with all of these laws and goals in place to reduce carbon emissions and the impacts of climate change, we need advocates who will continue pushing our leaders at all levels of government to ensure that these goals are met,” Braymer said. “Not only will these goals benefit us now, but the future of the earth depends on us and the future of our children depends on us.”

EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon talked about how economic development and environmental consciousness need not be at odds. He used the conservation and protection efforts that have been effective in Lake George as an example.

“If we can protect Lake George, we can help thousands of communities across North America and the globe figure out how to better steward their water,” he said. “And when we do that, the industry and the knowledge base that’s involved in that can become our new neighbors, our new residents. That’s economic development that is not at odds with the values of the park. It is not at odds with the idea of controlled and managed development here in our own communities. It is aligned with it.”

Dana Pickett, COO of Cipriani Energy Group, addressed the crowd and tasked them to attend planning meetings at their local government level to advocate for sustainable and renewable energy concerns looking to move into the area.

“It would be really great for the public to actually show up and give their opinion, ‘yes, we are pro solar in Glens Falls,” he said. “And by doing this, it sends a very, very loud and repeat message to the planning board for your communities: ‘we are pro solar, we want to take what God’s given us every single day, and turn it into a tool to provide the electricity we so badly need.”

Greener industry

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, echoed all that the other speakers had to say, but also offered even more insight as to how a shift in industry could make New York State a greener place.

“Textiles,” Woerner said. “New York used to be a textile state. We had the No. 2 sized flock of sheep in the country, now. This was back in 1880, but we did.”

Woerner surmised that if a greater effort were to be placed on rebuilding New York’s textile economy, it would naturally lead to a more environmentally conservative industry.

“For one thing, sheep, as grazing animals, sequester carbon in the soil,” she said. “As they graze, they turn over the soil that brings in the carbon and it nourishes the ground. Rotational grazing ensures that we can use those fields also to plant crops.”

Woerner said these types of creative problem solutions may seem ambitious, but are necessary to look towards a future in which people play a more symbiotic role in the wellbeing of the planet as a whole.

“The kinds of things that I work on is how can we solve complex problems in a way that is holistic, that takes advantage of the assets that we have, that makes our planet a better place, creates new jobs and new opportunities, and does it in a way that is respectful of our planet,” she said. “It’s so important that we build an economy that supports our planet because our planet supports us.”