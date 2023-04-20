GLENS FALLS — For the first time, there will be electric vehicle (EV) displays, as well as an Earth Day themed raffle featuring eco-friendly and climate conscious items donated by local businesses at the Glens Falls Earth Day celebration.

The city is gearing up for its third Earth Day event this weekend and has partnered with other organizations to celebrate achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources.

Sustainable PR, a green-focused public relations agency in Glens Falls, has partnered with the city and Crandall Public Library to host the 3rd annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s kid and pet-friendly outdoor community event will be held in City Park and expects to have more than double the number of exhibitors from prior years.

“This year is so much bigger than in years past with EVs from Garvey Motors to look at and a sneak peek at the city’s vertical urban farm proof of concept pilot program. Cross your fingers for good weather,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham, who is a member of the city’s sustainability committee.

The day will feature interactive sustainability-related activities, climate speakers, an electronics recycling drop-off and table displays from regional climate advocacy groups, environmental organizations and local sustainably minded businesses.

By providing a fun and enriching Earth Day event for the community, with activities for all ages, Sustainable PR hopes to continue to build connections and facilitate conversations concerning sustainability and how collaborative action can help protect the environment, create economic opportunities, and thwart climate change.

Lapham gave many thanks to those who helped organize the event.

“All the credit belongs to Lydia Miner and Tony Defazio from Sustainable PR, who donated their considerable organizational and marketing skills to this effort, along with Sharon Berg from Crandall Library who connected us with the many things the library is offering and to city resident Kate Roos, who gathered an impressive array of donated goods and services for raffling off at the celebration along with fellow committee members Jeff Flagg and my sister Suzanne Zaher,” he said.