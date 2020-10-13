Early voting set to begin in less than two weeks; absentee ballot demand up

Election commissioners are expecting many people to vote early in-person, even though voting by absentee has proven much more popular than normal this year.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24.

In Washington County, 4,417 people have asked for absentee ballots so far, and 1,600 people have turned their ballot in already. In the 2016 presidential election, a total of 1,900 people voted by absentee.

“I think it’s going to be busy for early voting also. I think it’s going to be a good turnout,” said Washington County Election Commissioner Jeff Curtis.

The Washington County Board of Elections has moved to The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at a box outside the door, and early voting will take place there too.

This has already been an election for the record books. Curtis said he is exhausted. Getting more than double the typical absentee ballot requests for a presidential year has kept the office hopping.

“People are calling (to request a ballot) plus we have the (absentee ballot application) portal from the state that comes in three times a day. That can be anywhere from 5 to 10 to 40 applications,” he said. “It’s phones nonstop. It’s just crazy.”