Early voting set to begin in less than two weeks; absentee ballot demand up

Election commissioners are expecting many people to vote early in-person, even though voting by absentee has proven much more popular than normal this year.
Early voting begins on Oct. 24.
In Washington County, 4,417 people have asked for absentee ballots so far, and 1,600 people have turned their ballot in already. In the 2016 presidential election, a total of 1,900 people voted by absentee.
“I think it’s going to be busy for early voting also. I think it’s going to be a good turnout,” said Washington County Election Commissioner Jeff Curtis.
The Washington County Board of Elections has moved to The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at a box outside the door, and early voting will take place there too.
This has already been an election for the record books. Curtis said he is exhausted. Getting more than double the typical absentee ballot requests for a presidential year has kept the office hopping.
“People are calling (to request a ballot) plus we have the (absentee ballot application) portal from the state that comes in three times a day. That can be anywhere from 5 to 10 to 40 applications,” he said. “It’s phones nonstop. It’s just crazy.”
Voter registrations are still coming in, too, even though the deadline was Friday. Any registrations postmarked Friday will be accepted.
And it has been surprising to receive so many absentee ballots already.
“We’re just so busy, we just time stamp them and get ’em into the locked room,” he said.
They’re piling up. Washington County will have to count upward of 4,000 ballots after Election Day.
This year, the county Board of Supervisors agreed to buy a ballot-counting machine, after the commissioners laboriously counted by hand for days last year.
“So thank goodness for that. That’s going to be a big help,” Curtis said. “Supposedly that will count, if everything goes well, supposedly 3,000 to 4,000 ballots an hour.”
Currently, all boards of election in the state will start counting absentee ballots on Nov. 12.
That means election commissioners have another full month of unusually heavy work ahead of them.
“There’ll be no rest till this is all over,” Curtis said with a sigh. “No rest in sight.”
Each county has chosen their own operating hours and locations for early voting.
In Washington County, the early voting location is The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Warren County, the location is the Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Saratoga County, voters can go to any of three locations: Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park; Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs; Saratoga County Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Essex County, early voting will be at the Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Board of Elections, 102 County View Drive, Lake Pleasant, will be the site of early voting on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
