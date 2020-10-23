Early voting locations in the region

Early voting for the 2020 election begins Saturday in every county in New York.

But each county has its own operating hours and locations.

In Washington County, the early voting location is The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on these days:

Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Warren County, the location is the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, on these days:

Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.