Early voting locations in the region

Early voting for the 2020 election begins Saturday in every county in New York.
But each county has its own operating hours and locations.
In Washington County, the early voting location is The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Warren County, the location is the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Saratoga County, voters can go to any of three locations: Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park; Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs; Saratoga County Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Essex County, early voting will be at the Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis, on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Board of Elections, 102 County View Drive, Lake Pleasant, will be the site of early voting on these days:
- Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.