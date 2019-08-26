{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting is starting this October, but voters need to know they get only one chance at it.

Signing the electronic poll book

Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin demonstrates how to use the new electronic poll book, which will replace all paper poll books this fall. Voters will sign it rather than a paper poll book. All other parts of voting will remain the same; voters will still vote on a paper ballot.

They can fill out one ballot for the fall election. If they fill out one during early voting, they cannot vote on Election Day.

Commissioners are expecting some confusion as they roll out early voting this fall.

“We would like to reassure the voter that this isn’t changing anything in the voting process, except signing their name to an electronic poll book,” said Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin.

Electronic poll books

If a voter comes to the wrong polling place, the electronic poll books will instantly redirect the person. Until now, poll workers have had to look up the voter, often by calling the county Board of Elections, and then look up the address of the correct polling place.
Electronic poll books

In a training session, this fake voter will come up as having already voted, so that poll workers can practice handling that situation. The electronic poll book offers clear directions on what to do.

Everything else is the same: receiving a paper ballot, filling it out, and putting it into the scanner machine.

The addition of early voting dates may not lead to an influx of new voters, but Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Bill Van Ness thinks it will cut down on the number of absentee ballots filed each year.

He expects many snowbirds will be happy to vote in person before leaving for warmer climes.

“Which is a plus for us,” he said.

In 2016, the last presidential election year, the office processed 3,500 absentee ballots. Both commissioners, and their deputies, jointly open and go through every single one of those ballots by hand.

Groups that drive van-loads of voters to the polls are also being encouraged to set up transportation for early voting.

A large group arriving on Election Day can lead to a long line, McLaughlin said. And often the polling places don’t have a lot of chairs for people to sit in while they wait.

“So they could come here and be comfortable,” she said.

If someone votes during early voting and then returns on Election Day, the electronic poll book will recognize that the person has already voted.

Electronic poll books

Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin demonstrates how a poll worker would type in a voter's name on the new electronic poll book, which will replace all paper poll books this fall. All other parts of voting will remain the same; voters will still vote on a paper ballot.

Ballots are not registered by name. There is no way to remove the voter’s first ballot and replace it with a new one on Election Day. So voters can only vote once.

The new poll books will also help cut down on confusion on Election Day. If a voter comes to the wrong polling place, the poll book will locate the voter’s registration and display the address of the correct polling place on a map. The poll book can also text the address to the voter if the voter types in a phone number.

