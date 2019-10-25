{{featured_button_text}}
Signing the electronic poll book

Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin demonstrates how to use the new electronic poll book, which will replace all paper poll books this fall. Voters will sign it rather than a paper poll book. All other parts of voting will remain the same; voters will still vote on a paper ballot.

Early voting starts Saturday!

Every voter gets to vote once, so if you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day. There is no way to cancel a ballot once it is submitted.

In Warren County, early voting will be at the Warren County Human Services Building, at 1340 Route 9, Queensbury. Voting will be on the third floor.

Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, but will fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines in the same way that ballots are collected on Election Day. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

Hours for early voting will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

